Rihanna silences rumors of infidelity and walks with her boyfriend

Leaving aside the drama, Rihanna enjoy your pregnancy while out to dinner with A$AP Rocky for Barbados. The Fenty creator was casual as she walked with her boyfriend and father of her baby amid rumors of infidelity.

The singer, faithful to her ideals of breaking stereotypes for future mothers, looked splendid in an open strappy dress. Rihanna wore a dress that consisted of long sleeves, a bralette and long straps that crossed her entire body in the open.

Her baby bump peeked out from under the garment’s pronounced opening, which showed the most sensual side of the artist. With her hair up in a bun, Rihanna looked fresh in subtle earth-toned makeup and black eyeliner, complete with oversized hoop earrings.

Next to her walked Rocky, who followed her closely as they headed into the restaurant. The rapper wore a white and green cap, a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The couple traveled to Barbados, the artist’s hometown, amid rumors of infidelity on the part of the rapper. However, the news that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are split didn’t carry much weight after a few points were cleared up.

The start of the rumor

Rumors of separation between the artists began after fashion blogger Louis Pisano wrote an announcement on Twitter.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating on him with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” she wrote.

Amina was responsible for the design of Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own brand. ASAP & Amina is not new, as she has been seeing him for years and she also collaborated with him on a shoe collection. Apparently things got ugly at Craigs in Los Angeles,” the blogger said.

His words unleashed a revolution, which reached the ears of Rihanna and Amina. While the singer remained silent, completely avoiding this bad news, Amina turned to the networks to clarify the situation.

Amina Muaddi spoke about the alleged infidelity

Amina Muaddi, the shoe designer who collaborates with Rihanna’s brand, came to her and Rihanna’s defense, whom she considers her co-worker and friend.

Amina went to her social networks to send a message regarding the alleged infidelity.

I have always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media does not deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” he began.

I initially assumed that this fake gossip, fabricated with such malicious intent, would not be taken seriously,” he continued. And he pointed out that, in the last hours, he noted that society “is very quick to talk about issues, regardless of the factual basis and that nothing is off limits.”

The designer stressed that the rumors have no limits, even before “one of the most beautiful and famous moments of life”, referring to the singer’s pregnancy.

This does not affect me. It is related to people whom I have great respect and affection for,” she wrote. And he finished: As Rih continues to live her serene and best-dressed pregnancy life and I get back to business, I wish you all a beautiful Easter weekend!”

Later, blogger Louis Pisano posted a lengthy message of apology on his social media.

I would like to formally apologize to all parties involved in my actions and reckless tweets. I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they have caused,” he wrote.

Rihanna talks about A$AP Rocky in Vogue

Prior to the scandal that caused the alleged breakup between the singers, Rihanna had opened her heart to the world on her Vogue cover. The 34-year-old entertainer opened up about her relationship with A$AP, her motherhood and her dreams of raising her child in Barbados.

“Like iron that sharpens iron,” he described his relationship with the singer, with whom he has been in a relationship for three years. “People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she says. “And it certainly took me a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can get into.”

The singer admitted that A$AP became her family during the Covid quarantine, as they went through isolation together. “I love simple things, but also big adventures,” she says. “There’s no pretentious shit from my brand, your brand, it’s just us living.”

When asked during her interview what she loves most about her relationship with the rapper, she instantly responded: transparency.

How we feel, what are our goals, what are our fears and insecurities. The vulnerability of being able to say what they feel for each other, ”he assured.

