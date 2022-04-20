Rihanna repeats patterns with toxic courtships

Just months after Rihanna announced her pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky, he’s already in trouble.

The singer was arrested Wednesday at the Los Angeles airport to be investigated for his involvement in a shooting that occurred in November last year in Hollywood.

The news comes in the midst of a controversy over the alleged separation of the couple due to his alleged infidelity, although neither of them has spoken about it.

It is not the first time that one of Rihanna’s boyfriends has been involved in public problems or with the law. In the past, she was related to other singers with whom she has even experienced violence.

Coincidentally, the three agree that, in addition to dedicating themselves to rap and hip-hop, they have faced harsh childhoods, and these are their stories:

Chris Brown

Probably the interpreter’s most toxic partner was the rapper she met when she was 17 years old. Both were looking for success, and for this they supported each other until they collaborated on the song “Umbrella”, which catapulted Rihanna to fame.

Shortly after (2008) they announced that their friendship had turned into a romance, but after an infidelity the problems between the two began.

The night of the 2009 Grammy Awards he brutally beat her inside a car, for which, after confronting the authorities, he was sanctioned with community service and domestic violence counseling, in addition to 5 years of probation.

Brown testified that when he was little his mother’s boyfriend terrified him, his parents had divorced and he was left in the care of his stepfather, who physically abused him.

Drake

He was dating the Canadian in 2012, but both denied it several times, even he wrote a song allegedly dedicated to the artist called “No lie”, in which he mentions that he is only interested for one night.

After finishing, he dedicated hints to her, for example when on Twitter he posted a photo wearing the stockings from the “Rih Rih” collection.

In his case, as a teenager he couldn’t graduate so he had to attend two high schools.

“It is by no means the easiest school to go to. It’s a tough school », she declared on his second chance.

He lived in two different places due to his parents’ divorce and witnessed his parents’ arrest.

“The fact that he did not have a father is due to the fact that he was in jail twice, once for two years and once for three years, respectively.”

In addition, he admitted that his parents’ divorce affected him personally: “I had to be a man very quickly.”

A$AP Rocky

His real name is Rakim Mayers, in 2011 he began his career.

He met Rihanna a decade ago and they had even worked together, but it was not until 2021 that he confirmed their relationship.

“I think when you know it, you know it. She’s the one,” the rapper said.

For Rocky, childhood was difficult since, at the age of 12, his father went to prison for selling drugs, his older brother was murdered very close to his apartment years later and that inspired him to rap.

He eventually lived with his mother in a shelter until he entered the music industry and became a producer on his own project.