Rihanna is going to be a mom for the first time with A$AP Rocky

Rihannathe wonderful singer and fashion tycoon, will start a new journey at 33: maternity. together with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the second-generation rapper, is having a baby. Next, we tell you all the details.

Rihanna is going to be a mom for the first time with A$AP Rocky - rihana-2
Photo: People

The couple confirmed their pregnancy with some photographs in which they are seen walking through the streets of New York during the weekend. Rihanna showed off her pregnant belly and was holding hands with the rapper in Harlem, Rocky’s hometown.

Rihanna is going to be a mom for the first time with A$AP Rocky - fkctd12xwaau1sf
Rihanna is going to be a first time mom with A$AP Rocky - rihana-aap-rocky-cover
Photo: People

The singer wore a long pink jacket closed with a single button, a pair of jeans broken and a long necklace of jewels that complemented her look.

Rihanna is going to be a mom for the first time with A$AP Rocky - rihanna-photo-1
Photo: People

The romance between the couple began in November 2020, a beautiful love story after several years of friendship.

Rihanna is going to be a mom for the first time with A$AP Rocky - rihanna-and-asap-rocky-are-inseparable-go-together-everyone
Photo: Celebrity Land

At the end of last year, Rihanna raised suspicions about her pregnancy, although she denied it was true. On November 30, the singer attended the presidential ceremony to celebrate Barbados became a republic. At the event, her dress showed that her belly looked larger than normal, which started the rumors.

Rihanna is going to be a mom for the first time with A$AP Rocky - rihanna-asap-rocky
Photo: npr

These were some of the last outfits with which she was photographed in New York and that, by the way, hid her pregnancy.

Rihanna is going to be a mom for the first time with A$AP Rocky - riahanna-1
Rihanna is going to be a mom for the first time with A$AP Rocky - rihanna-2
Guacamole: Pictures

