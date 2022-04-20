Rihanna, fellow ASAP Rocky arrested for a shooting in Los Angeles

He had just landed at Los Angeles Airport with his private plane returning from a holiday at Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna when the police arrested him. Rapper A $ AP Rocky, aka Rakim Mayers, 33, companion of the famous star, is accused of shooting a man in November 2021.

Police have accused Mayers because of the testimony of a man, who claimed he was assaulted by the rapper. The witness said that the artist would have it stopped while walking along with other people in Los Angeles, near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue and then allegedly fired 4 gunshots, one of which grazed the victim’s left hand.

Rihanna spotted at the airport

Prior to her arrest, Rihanna was spotted at a Barbados airport on Friday where she met Mayers and her family. She wore a bright mini dress that showed off her baby bump. The couple seemed relaxed as they greeted and chatted at the terminal alongside the family.

The rumors of the betrayal of Asap

In recent weeks, rumors have circulated about a possible betrayal of the rapper, accused of having one relationship with shoe designer Amina Muaddi while the partner was pregnant.

Mayers and the woman denied the rumors and on Friday the rapper had let off steam in one Instagram story in which he denied all charges. «I have always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media does not deserve any answer or clarification, especially if it is so vile» wrote the singer «Initially I thought that this false gossip would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24 hours I have been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to talk about matters regardless of the facts and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated moments of one’s life. So I have to speak openly as these voices are not only directed at me, but also at people for whom I have great respect and affection ».