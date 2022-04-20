Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, that’s how distinguished your white Rolls-Royce is

The gallant couple retains a gem of the British car industry. It is nothing more and nothing less than a complete Rolls-Royce in white. Next, we delve into this beautiful story.

Rihanna is an icon of the 21st century. Born in Barbados in 1988, Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a renowned singer, designer and businesswoman. No one should be surprised if she is considered one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years.

Many refer to her as the R&B Princess, the truth is that since she began her career as a young girl, in 2003, Riri has not stopped playing on the radio, on stereos, in discos. It is not necessary to mention the number of awards obtained, since the list is immense, but it is worth mentioning that in her home she has Grammys, Billboards and Brit Awards.

At the same time, Rakim Nakache Mayersknown to the world as ASAP Rocky, is one of the most versatile musicians today. Creator of a solid career that mixes rap and pop winks, Rocky in turn builds his footsteps in modeling and clothing design.

With an urban and cool soul, the man born in Harlem has three studio albums to date. length Live. ASAP. (2013), At. length Last. ASAP (2015), and the renowned testing (2018). His collaborations -feats- with Lana del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Florence Welch have made a huge impression around the world.

Both are declared lovers of automotive culture. They have a collection of cars of various brands, eras and designs. Today we will delve into a real gem of the industry. Its about Rolls Royce Ghost. An exquisite representative of British engineering.

The Ghost, spacious, has a length of five and a half meters. Both outside and inside, the finishes are classy, ​​as usual. rolls royce. In turn, it is one of the updated models of the brand, counting on its dashboard with screens touch LEDs.

The Ghost It has a 12-cylinder V-engine with 48 direct injection valves. This allows a maximum power of 571 CV of power and a maximum Torque of 850 Nm. Turning thanks to an 8-speed automatic transmission. As you will notice, it is an advanced performance car.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, in the complete Rolls-Royce in white. Source: JustJared.

