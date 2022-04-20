Reviews: Review of “Virus: 32”, by Gustavo Hernández, with Paula Silva and Daniel Hendler

Viruses: 32 (Uruguay-Argentina-Spain/2022). Address: Gustavo Hernandez. Cast: Paula Silva, Daniel Hendler, Pilar García and Franco Rilla. Script: Gustavo Hernández and Juma Fodde Roma. Photography: Fermín Torres Echeguía. Edition: Guille Gatti. Distributor: Star Distribution. Duration: 90 minutes. Suitable for over 16 years.

With The Silent House (2010), local god (2014) and You will not sleep (2018) the Uruguayan Gustavo Hernández had already demonstrated his skill as a narrator, his flexibility in handling the sequence shot, his love for genre cinema and his ability to sustain stories in closed spaces.

All these characteristics are renewed and in some cases it is enhanced in Viruses: 32a film that will not contribute much to the long history of zombie movies, but that is followed with interest for the handling of tension and suspense, as well as the visual ideas that the Montevideo filmmaker boasts.

And a nocturnal and apocalyptic Montevideo is the scope of this substitute for Extermination, by Danny Boyle, but -of course- with a local imprint so typical of the city (and the club) where it takes place. Is that the main location of Viruses: 32 (the number refers to the number of seconds to survive before the reaction and a new zombie attack) is the Neptuno, a club that seems anchored in the past with its cafeteria, gyms, swimming pool, changing rooms , its boilers and its offices that -with the help of the art direction- offer us a vintage look.

Iris (Paula Silva) is a young mother who has never taken much care of Tata (Pilar García), her eight-year-old daughter, but when Javier (Franco Rilla), the seemingly more responsible father of the girl who is separated from Iris leaves her in her charge, she has no choice but to take her to the Neptune, where she works on routine surveillance tasks. Nothing ever happens in that club, but that day the title virus will be unleashed and dozens of bloodthirsty zombies will break into the place in a game of cat and mouse through the different facilities. Halfway through the film, Luis (Daniel Hendler) will appear on the scene, a clearly contradictory character who is also going through extreme circumstances that it is better not to anticipate.

There is no a-la-deployment of resources hereThe Walking Dead nor a political look at-la-George A. Romero and -as happened with the recent and also Uruguayan When the matinee dies– there is more formal talent than surprises in terms of script. In any case, with the aforementioned limitations and even with some formula with its clichés, Viruses: 32 He continues to be a valuable and accomplished exponent of the zombie subgenre in a Latin American cinema that does not usually venture into these fields too often.

