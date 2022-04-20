Record Store Day 2022, the big party of small record shops is back on April 23

It all started in 2007, when a record store clerk in the United States, Chris Brown, thought of throwing a party dedicated to more than 700 US independent record stores. A real day of music with exceptional guests and special record editions to be experienced together with colleagues, at the same time throughout the country. Today, 15 years later, the Record Store Day it has become a highly anticipated global event that involves all fans of all musical genres, as long as they have their record “support”.

This year, record shop day will be April 23, 2022 worldwide. For the occasion, an exceptional ambassador was chosen: Taylor Swift, a great supporter of independent places that promote music. In Italy, they are well 200 shops who will participate, proposing the special record editions of over 300 unpublished titles and countless initiatives, including DJ sets, live shows and meetings, inside and outside their spaces. A party also supported by DOVE, always at the forefront to promote beauty and culture, and a passion told in preview in our reportage on the best record shops in Italy.

Record Store Day in Milan

TO Milanthe Reverendshop and cocktail bar opened last year in via Zuretti, hosts the photographer Shyla Nicodemi for Greatest Hits, author of a book entirely dedicated to the art of writing, followed by a DJ set. Liquid jazz and electronic sounds with the concert by Collateral Naturecoming out with the vinyl of the album Morning Mars, in the new house in Parco Sempione del Garden of the Visionaries. A few meters from the Darsena, the bicycle café Recyclesalready partner of special projects with Dargen D’Amico and other musicians, presents RECYCLES x GLASS x RSD, a whole weekend of initiatives. On Sunday ReCicli becomes Urban Riviera, to recreate the relaxed atmosphere of the Marche Riviera with a collective of deejays between electronic, Italian hip hop and pop. The shop Perfect Vinyl of Valenza (AL) e Dirt Tapesthe first Italian project entirely dedicated to cassette tapes co-founded by Karim Qqru of Zen Circus, will both be present in Milan atEast Market with hundreds of exhibitors and a wide selection of record rarities and special editions.

From North to South, DJ sets, previews and exhibitions not to be missed

TO Genoa from Disco Club there will be the presentation of the book by Giancarlo Balduzzi The world seen by Disco Clubaccompanied by DJ sets and live concerts, while in Bologna at the contest Best Art Vinyl Italy the best Italian record cover of 2021 will be crowned Rimini the initiatives organized by Disco Plus, the mecca of deejays and vinyl enthusiasts of the Romagna Riviera. Between Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia And Cremonathe appointment, on the other hand, is at Vinylistic, cultural association point of reference in the area. TO Tarantothe Vinyl Zone also celebrates the day outside the shop with two evenings of music at the Spazioporto and, finally, a Palermothe PunkFunk celebrate with live funk, prog-jazz and afro-beat.

For info on special editions and events: Record Store Day Italy