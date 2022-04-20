Real Madrid | The moment of truth by Erling Haaland

From England, the agreement sealed between the Manchester City Y Erling Haland (21 years old). The information, handled by the Daily Mailhas been confirmed by The Athletic. In this way, the current champion of the premier league would pay the termination clause €75m (there has been talk of €90M).

All this, of course, to close the goodbye of the battering ram to the Borussia Dortmund. Likewise, we must not lose sight of the commissions for Mino Raiola (your representative) and Alf-Inge Haaland (his father). Regarding the salary of killerwould be around €30M per season in Pep Guardiola’s team.

Manchester City, the big favorite

Fabrizio Romano emphasizes that the sky blues continue in the pole position, since the City option is the most viable from a financial point of view. Of course, just as the newspaper specifies Acethe real Madrid it will also offer you an ambitious competitive project. Without a doubt, the merengue colossus sighs for Haaland.

The 13-time Champions League winner is longing to reunite the Norway international with Kylian Mbappé (23, Paris Saint-Germain). If he succeeds, the return to the time of the Galactics in it Santiago Bernabeu. Of course, Manchester City continues to lead by Erling Haaland, the emerging star of BVB.