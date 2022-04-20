Rachel Zegler says it was ‘hurtful’ to be asked about Ansel Elgort’s sexual assault allegations

Rachel Zegler is a 20-year-old American singer and actress, now known for playing Maria in Love Without Barriers – 100% by Steven Spielberg, the most recent adaptation of the famous musical. Zegler He starred in the feature film alongside Ansel Elgort, who was charged in June 2020 with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2014.

The actor responded to these accusations at the time saying that “he has never attacked anyone and never would” and noted that he had a “brief, legal and consensual relationship” with the complainant. In a recent interview for the magazine she, Rachel spoke critically about how his Amor Sin Barreras press tour was often overshadowed by questions about the alleged sexual assault of Elgort.

Adrienne Gaffneyeditor of shehighlighted the fact that the female cast of West Side Story was frequently asked to speak about the accusation of Elgort during the press tour. Zegler responded to the remark by saying that he did not understand why the media insisted on asking him questions related to Elgort “even though the person in question was present.” It is worth mentioning that Ansel Elgort participated in many group panels during these press tours. Rachel stated the following:

Honestly, it was a real punch to the stomach. I went back to this brain space I was in [en] June 2020, when the accusation surfaced. We were in the middle of the first wave of quarantine, and there was nothing to do but watch sad news. Those days were some of the worst mental health days I have ever had. I was sitting there, I had just turned 19, on the brink of what was promised to be the biggest moment of my life, and I was being held accountable. [por parte del público] of accusations that not only had nothing to do with me, but were made about a situation that is said to have occurred [cinco] years before I met and worked with this person. Without thinking about the fact that I was also 17 when I met this person, 17 when I worked with them, 17 and 18 when I had to do love scenes.

Zegler never lambasted the press for asking such out-of-place questions about Elgort. However, he told she that behind the scenes she was devastated and quite disappointed with the situation. The actress added:

[Hay] an inherent discomfort that comes from realizing that there are tons of people who think you have to answer for the actions of a grown man who can speak for himself. It’s wildly underwhelming every time, no matter how you look at it. No matter how many times I’ve tried to justify people’s concern when it comes to me in my head, but then I realize it’s coming from a place where I have to answer for it, and they wouldn’t really care if I was okay or not, it was really painful. And also not paying attention to the conversation between me and these other amazing women in the cast, not really thinking through our experiences as women in the industry who constantly find ourselves in close encounters with men in power, and a very iconic woman. in Hollywood [Rita Moreno] who has spoken about his experience with sexual assault.

