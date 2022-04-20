prepares for the wedding with the floral dress

Jennifer Lopez has returned to show on social networks the engagement ring received by Ben Affleck. She wearing a white flowered dress she did the first “wedding rehearsals”, giving yet another proof of being a real queen of style.

Spring has now arrived and, thanks to the recent Easter holidays, celebrities have dusted off their fresher and more casual clothes, perfect for the summer. To have depopulated with her colorful and glamorous style in the last few hours it was above all Jennifer Lopez which, in addition to showing the precious engagement ring received a few weeks ago by her partner Ben Affleck, she also showed off an outfit that will certainly be imitated often during the next sunny days. Between total white, floral details and maxi wedges, the pop star has proven to be the queen of spring.

The white dress with flowers by J.Lo

What better occasion than spring to bet everything on a total white look? This is exactly what J.Lo did last weekend, who appeared glamorous, elegant and cheeky on social media with a long dress that will prove to be perfect for the summer. She wore a creation by Zimmermann, to be precise a white linen midi dress with an ankle-length skirt, crew neck, puffed sleeves and a cascade of pink and white flowers on the hems. To mark the waist, a simple rope strap that added a hippie touch to the total outfit with a chic soul. What is the price of the floral dress? On the web it is sold for 660 pounds (almost 800 euros).

Zimmermann’s dress

J.Lo follows the trend of maxi wedges

The floral dress was not the only perfect accessory for spring sported by J.Lo, the pop star completed the total white look with the shoes of the moment, the pumps with the maxi wedge and the square heel, to be precise a white model by Gucci with micro holes on the toe and the strap that starts from the ankle and reaches the instep. The tight bun highlighted the flower-shaped diamond earrings, while placing her hand next to her face made Lopez proudly display her new green diamond. Will these be her first wedding rehearsals in a white dress?