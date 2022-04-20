POCO F3 at a minimum price on Amazon

are you looking for a New mobile? Do you want to buy a mid-range? Today we have taken a walk through the offers of the day of amazon in search of interesting smartphones. We have come across one of the best options you can buy if you have a budget of a few 250-300 euros/dollars. It is a Xiaomi without competition, with a very TOP hardware and that it is much closer to the high end than the mid range. It is the POCO F3 at the best price!

Xiaomi’s best buy on Amazon, the POCO F3

The LITTLE F3 It was presented last year with high-end hardware and a contained price. Over the months the price of the device has been dropping considerably to the current point. Right now buying the POCO F3 is a better option to opt for any other mid-range of the company.

If you plan to buy a Xiaomi for around 200-230 euros, you should consider the option of buying the POCO F3. It’s one of the cheapest Xiaomi phones with better quality/price ratio. Its processor, screen, camera and battery speak for themselves.

At the moment it is possible to buy it for 279 euros in its version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is more powerful than the Redmi Note 11 and most mobile phones on the market that are between 200 and 300 euros.

It is consolidated as one of the best purchases today and has little competition. Xiaomi’s pricing strategy is changing and so is the hardware they include. This means that a real competitor in terms of price and hardware will hardly be released in the coming months. What do you think of this LITTLE F3?