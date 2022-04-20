PHOTO: Sofía Vergara raises the temperature by posing with a fitted dress that highlights her curves

USA.- The actress Sofia Vergara He has a very impressive presence on social media. In Instagram, currently has little more than 25 million followers. the star born in Colombia from modern-family is one of the most popular, highest paid and beautiful from Hollywood and it demonstrates it in the following photo:

In the image published on Instagram, Sofía Vergara appears to be backstage in the auditorium of America’s Got Talent, which she has been hosting since 2020. Auditions are apparently back in session, and Vergara is ready to outshine anyone willing to step on that stage to face her trial. She has a strapless red beaded dress, with a daring neckline that shows off her famous curves to the max.

Their hips they stick out at a sensuous angle, and he has a silver star-shaped pendant on a strap around his neck. Vergara’s dark blonde hair currently has a slightly faded center part and cascades down to her shoulder in soft waves, in a classic bob style. Hollywood-Veronica Lake. Apparently he also has a iPhone with a dark leopard print cover.

Sofía Vergara rose to fame in 2009 when she was cast in the hit comedy series ABC Modern Family as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.