PHOTO: Sofía Vergara raises the temperature by posing with a fitted dress that highlights her curves

USA.- The actress Sofia Vergara He has a very impressive presence on social media. In Instagram, currently has little more than 25 million followers. the star born in Colombia from modern-family is one of the most popular, highest paid and beautiful from Hollywood and it demonstrates it in the following photo:

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker