Pete Davidson will not propose to Kim Kardashian without first signing a contract with Kris Jenner

Everything indicates that the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is better than ever, so much that the comedian has seriously thought about proposing to her to his beloved.

However, according to reports, for this to happenthe star of “Saturday Night Live” will have to sign a “contract” with Kris Jenner, mother of Kim, who considers him a great son-in-law and an ally for the interests of the billionaire Kardashian franchise.

“Pete wants to propose, but he’ll have to sign a contract. The way Kris sees it, Kim needs a partner who can work with the family and fit in with her long-term goals,” a source told Heat magazine.

The chemistry between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson emerged on “Saturday Night Live”

Photo: Capture YouTube

“She wants Pete to agree to commit to the brand for the foreseeable future. and give him full control over any decisions about marriage and children,” the insider added.

According to information from Mirror, Kim Kardashian would agree to the signing of this contract, which is presumed to be ready for early summer this year. Everything seems to indicate that the beautiful socialite wants to have a family with Pete, after her failed divorce with Kanye West.

“She knows that Pete will be a great son-in-law while being an asset to the Kardashian franchise, which is why he’s already making arrangements for a proposal for early summer., possibly earlier. Kim totally agrees.”

Since kim kardashian signed her divorce with rapper Ye, father of her four children, decided go public with her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian boasts her love for Pete Davidson

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

She occasionally poses with him on a few Instagram postcards. She was also his companion at the premiere of the new program The Kardashians.