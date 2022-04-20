Pedro Pascal reveals the performance of Nicolas Cage that inspired him in one of his roles

Maybe Wonder Woman 1984 It may not have been the film that we all expected it to be, however, we can highlight something from it, it is the performances of its talented cast, in particular that of Peter Pascal. The actor plays businessman Maxwell “Max Lord” Lorenzano in the DC film he directed Gal GadotPascal gave us a villain who immediately captivated the screen, something that now makes more sense since the Chilean actor revealed to have been inspired by one of the eccentric performances of Nicolas Cage.

While doing the promotional tour of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talentwhere Pascal plays a super fan of Nicolas Cage named Javi, the actor from The Mandalorian revealed that the fondness for Cage’s work is something that the Chilean shares with his character. “I started pretty early,” says Pascal, whose character in the film pays Cage (who plays a fictional version of himself) a million dollars to have the Oscar winner attend his birthday party.

“We had cable TV in my house when I was pretty young, so on cable, Valley Girl and Birdy and Racing With the Moon and Rumble Fishthey were all up in the air,” continues Pascal, who will next star in HBO’s The Last of Us series. “Then I went to the movies with my dad and saw Peggy Sue Got Married, Raising Arizona, Vampire’s Kiss, Moonstruck, Wild at Heart, that prepared us for the ’90s. That’s how you get into Leaving Las Vegas, Honeymoon in Vegas and all your awesome work. I mean, I really have seen it all. I can’t pick a favourite. but i would say that adaptation It’s one of the best screen performances in movie history.”

After praising the filmography of Cage, who won the Oscar for Best Actor for Leaving Las VegasPascal even revealed to have channeled some of “CageRage” in the latest movie wonder-woman. Which? Vampire’s Kiss from 1989, where Cage gives one of his most eccentrically funny and wacky performances, playing an ambitious, egotistical literary agent who thinks he’s turning into a bloodsucking vampire. Ironically, Cage will play the father of all vampires, draculanext year with Renfield.

Related news

“I remember shooting a scene for WW84 and in the instant I thought, what kind of energy do I need here?” Pascal said. I remembered jumping on the desk in Vampire’s Kiss, like torturing María Conchita Alonso [quien interpreta a la secretaria de Cage]. I remembered that scene and its energy, and obviously I didn’t decide to do that, but I just wanted a fraction of that kind of chaotic energy to make the scene we were shooting that day work.”

pascal stars The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talentalong with its real star of the movie (and the home of all that massive talent the title refers to), Nicolas Cage. The film will be released in theaters in the United States on April 22, and will also be released throughout the world in the coming weeks.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!