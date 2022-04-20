Panorama of the playoffs and Liguilla of the Closing 2022

We present the teams classified to the Quarterfinals and the clashes for reclassification at the moment

started the Day 15 of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League and after the second victory of Ricardo Cadena as interim coach of Chivasthe Herd rose to place seven and at this time would face the America in the playoff match.

After the first five games of the penultimate date of Clausura 2022 and in the absence of the game of America, Guadalajara is fully in the fight for reclassification and aspires to reach the quarterfinals, since it is two units behind Monterrey, fourth classified.

Until now, only Tigres and Pachuca have secured their place in the final phase of the Mexican tournament, a situation that leaves the competition open for the rest of the teams with three games to go.

Pachuca is the new leader of the tournament by beating Puebla 1-0, which combined with Tigres’ 2-0 loss to Necaxa, the Tuzos took a three-point lead over the felines.

Puebla and Rayados are the teams that have managed to avoid reclassification, so far, and a victory in the Matchday 15 It would bring them closer in their goal of avoiding the playoffs.

The platoon of teams fighting to reach the final phase of the MX League It is made up of 13 clubs, from Atlas, position five in the general table, to Querétaro, place 17 in the Mexican tournament. FC Juárez obtained an agonizing victory against Toluca and although it reached 11 units, Chivas’ triumph eliminated the Bravos.

The difference between the rojinegros and Toluca is four units, which means that the general table can change by virtue of the units that the teams achieve at the end of the tournament.

Chivas, with two consecutive wins, climbed positions in the playoffs, but results of direct rivals are missing ESPN

Cruz Azul, América, Pumas and Chivas are in a playoff position, although La Maquina is the closest team to avoiding reclassification, because it has one point less than Rayados, fourth in the championship.

Matchday 15

Pachuca 1-0 Puebla

Necaxa 2-0 Tigers

Chivas 2-1 Tijuana

Mazatlan 1-0 Santos

Toluca 0-1 Juarez

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas

America vs Leon

Monterey vs. Atlas

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul

Qualified teams at the moment

1. Pachuca*

2. Tigers*

3. Puebla

4. Monterey

Note: Tigres and Pachuca already have their qualification assured.

Repechage at the moment

Atlas vs. Toluca

Blue Cross vs. Lion

Chivas vs. America

Necaxa vs. Cougars