Pamela Anderson, the very trendy 90s hairstyle

S.i call “Pammy Undo” thePamela Anderson’s collected 90s hairstyle that in the spring of 2022 – thanks to the miniseries Pam & Tommy – is back to being a real obsession. So much so that it has also conquered Kim Kardashian, who is choosing her for every appearance of her in public. The latest? The premiere of the new reality show The Kardashian (from April 14 on Disney +).

Pamela Anderson, the 90s updo hairstyle that Gen Z likes

2022 marks the return of Pamela Anderson among the icons – also beauty – of the 90s on the screen, with the docu-film in collaboration with Netflix about his life and his famous stolen sexy video-tape. Always passionate about backcombing and bleaching, the very blonde lifeguard of Baywatch made it his collected hairstyle one of the most iconic and copied of the 90s.

Today, thanks to the TV series Pam & Tommy (available on Disney +) his hairstyle beehive has returned to the top of Pinterest searches with an increase of + 165% and has become one of the most copied and replicated hairstyles by Gen Z. The confirmation also comes from TikTok: the hashtag #pamelandersonhair reached over 6.3 million shares.

#pamelandersonhair: the messy hairstyle that Kim Kardashian likes

LPamela Anderson’s hairstyle has a relaxed and sensual style, like when you tie your hair as soon as you get out of bed. The locks left free characterize the look and make it one of a kind.

To revive his hairstyle today there is Kim Kardashian, who literally fell in love with this hairlook, so much so that she wore it on various occasions, including the presentation in Los Angeles of the new Hulu TV series, “The Kardashian”.

The maxi XXL volumes are actually very simple to obtain, it will be enough to create a messy top knot on the top of the head and leave some locks free – styling them in soft waves – to emphasize even more the “fake disheveled” look.

Total blonde, Pamela Anderson’s platinum blonde

Defined by herself “Total blonde“, Anderson’s hair color is also among the most desired of the moment today. This is demonstrated by Dua Lipa who recently abandoned her long brown hair in favor of a platinum blonde with dark regrowth, or Gigi Hadid, who has returned to total vanilla blonde.

Warm, bright and perfectly homogeneous, the Pamela Anderson’s platinum blonde has always been her beauty must-have that makes her feel one of a kind. After all, it is true that she was one of the first in the 90s to choose this particular hair dye, which quickly became a real trend.

The 90’s beauty look: thin eyebrows and overlining lips

It’s not just her hairstyle that is back in fashion. L’aesthetics of Pamela Anderson typical of the period between the nineties and the 2000s is – together with the Y2K styleinitials of Millennium Bug – among the most appreciated by Gen Z.

The beauty look ofatomic blonde today defines some of the beauty trends most loved by the new generations: from thin eyebrows to overlining lips – loved by Jennifer Lopez and Chiara Ferragni. Back to Ninetes, therefore, now also from the hairstyles front.

