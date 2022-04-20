Oscars 2022: Denzel Washington Says He Started Praying With Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

Denzel Washington shared his thoughts on Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars after consoling him immediately afterward.

Washington was one of the first people to speak to the actor following the incident in which the actor went onstage to punch Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Although Smith claimed he was defending Pinkett Smith from a joke about his alopecia diagnosis, a source close to Rock says he “had no idea” about it. Smith, who faces disciplinary action from the Academy, announced his resignation from the awards body on Friday (April 1).

On Saturday (April 2), Washington spoke about the issue publicly for the first time at a Leadership Summit in Washington DC. During Smith’s tearful Best Actor speech, which he delivered after winning for king richard an hour after hitting Rock, the actor recounted Washington telling him: “In your best moments, be careful; That’s when the devil comes for you.”

According to dead lineWashington, acknowledging his comments to Smith, noted of the incident: “There’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong. The devil says, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite.’”

“Conversely, when the devil approaches you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason, the devil got a hold of him that night.”

Washington said that he and Smith prayed after the actor punched Rock.

“Fortunately there were people there, not just me, but others. Tyler Perry immediately came over there with me and we said a few prayers,” Washington explained.

“I don’t want to say what we’re talking about, but by the grace of God, any of us go. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the details of this situation, but I know that the only solution was prayer. Just as I saw it. As I see it”.

Will Smith gave a tearful acceptance speech after punching Chris Rock at the Oscars (Getty Images)

After Smith apologized to Rock, the comedian said during his first show since the incident on Wednesday (March 30) that he was “still processing” what happened.

Find out here what Smith’s resignation from the Academy means for his future at the Oscars.

Images showing Pinkett Smith’s reaction to the incident surfaced on the internet days after it took place. Meanwhile, a video showing Rock, looking dazed immediately after being hit, was shared on social media.