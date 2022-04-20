Old at 30? “Sister, let go of the clock”, the new campaign after the fury of “Sister, let go of the belly”

“Sister, let go of the clock”, this is the name of the new campaign

Mariana is 38 years old and has no partner or children. What she does have is an overwhelming feeling: that this cuckoo called “biological clock” runs and pushes her into an abyss. Entangled in her supposed failure, she decides to use the $2,000 she managed to save over the years to freeze her eggs. “The ideal would have been to come at 25″, she tells him, passing by, the doctor. “Okay,” she thinks. Late for the problem and late for the solution” .

Soledad is 35 years old and asked for a leave of absence from work to go on a trip around the world. She told a friend of hers, who is married and is the father of two children, who instead of being happy for her replied: “Stop screwing around, you’re too old for that”.

Veronica is 29 years old and still did not finish the race university. At this age she was supposed to have “everything figured out” but she worked while studying so it took “longer than expected”. She is about to graduate and what she feels is joy but with a few fine herbs of frustration: is running late.

Through these stories walk “Sister, let go of the clock”, the new campaign from the same authors of “Sister, let go of the belly” . That one, which was viralinvited women to challenge the race -again a race?- to reach the summer skinny and with flat bellies.

Thus, last year and with the goal of boycott to the so-called “bikini operation” more than 4,000 women sent to the Instagram account of “Women who were not cover” (MQNFT) photos of their real bellies (with rolls, stretch marks, hair, flaccidity, scars) and reflected on sex, hugs, pools, dresses, vacations and entertainment that had been lost due to the “pedagogy of sticking your belly in” What are we taught to women?

Images of the campaign “Sister, let go of your belly”

The common thread this time is another although the needle pricks nearby. Lala Pasquinelli, creator of the MQNFT, saw a story repeat itself among the thousands of messages she received daily: women -adults and adolescents- who told that they felt old to do certain things since they were 13 years old, since they were 15, since they were 25, since they were 30.

That sum of stories gave him a clue to throw a stone into the sea and see what would happen: “From what age did the culture, your environment, etc., begin to make you feel that you were already old for certain things and that there were things that you could no longer do?”was the question that led the survey: 65% of the 15,000 women who answered said “before 30″.

The survey they did the first days of April

“We grew up with this story. Before turning 30 you had to graduate, get married, get pregnant, have a house, a dog, a car, travel. The story said that if you did all that, if you got to that place, you were going to be happy, you would become a good and successful woman. So since we are born, all launched into a race to cross off that list that says you have to hurry up, exhaust yourself, give your life to mandates and be ‘productive’. You had to hurry to get there, so as not to be left out, so as not to be ‘old’. So that? For whom?”.

This is how the post that generated begins “an awakening” in many of the almost 400,000 followers from account. “How many of us made decisions that went against us because we believed in the little story they told us about how women’s lives should be? How many of us got into relationships that damaged us or in which we simply did not feel good due to social pressure to ‘have a partner’ and ‘don’t miss the rice’?”follow.

The posting accompanies a video in which the actress Emma Watson (hermione in the Harry Potter saga) speaks, precisely, of the horrible feeling of feeling old at 30. The video lasts 40 seconds and It already has 300,000 reproductions.

In the excerpt from that interview, the actress, who is 32 years old, reflects on why she felt so stressed and anxious in her late 30s. “There’s so much fucking influence of subliminal messages around: If you haven’t made a home, if you don’t have a husband, if you don’t have a baby, if you’re turning 30 and you’re not in an incredibly safe and stable place in your career or you’re still discovering things… it shows up as this incredible amount of anxiety”he complains.

“I sensed something of this but receiving so many testimonies from women so young that they feel old at 18, at 24, it blew my mind. I said ‘there is something much deeper here that is being built right now’, Lala Pasquinelli tells Infobae.

Lala Pasquinelli during the exhibition of “Sister, let go of the belly”

It is enough to open Instagram to understand How is that pressure building?: advertisements and influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers who argue that it is necessary to start with treatments antiage at 25 years old . “In other words, you have to prevent being old when you are still very young,” says Pasquinelli.

“Old for what? To start a sport, for example”, she lists. “Or a 20-year-old girl who said ‘I’m too old to start university’. She old to cut my hair in a certain way, to separate, to be single, to have a child ”. And it follows:

“If you are a woman, everything that is going to bring you fulfillment, happiness and success is supposed to happen before the age of 35. Before the age of 35 you should have graduated, completed a postgraduate degree and had a more or less interesting professional development, all with a large class bias, as you will see. You should also continue to fit the beauty mandate so that you can get a partner and have children. What if that time comes and that didn’t happen? Failure, that’s the feeling. If you didn’t, you’re one lose total”.

I hear you

Some of the stories they received

The following are just some of the stories that adult women and adolescents have been telling.

“Yesterday the gynecologist told me: ‘you are already a veteran’. I’m 37 . It’s not the first time that a doctor has asked me something similarly depressing, like saying ‘at your age, it’s too late for everything’”.

“I feel old since I was 13, real. So that? To start some new sport or activity because there were already people coming from the garden. After 18, the belief is that every year everything happens faster and that the best is over.

“I always felt at the wrong time, old, late. It hit me really bad to reach 30. That horrible burden that you have to have everything resolved: stable job, home of your own, being divine, ‘fulfilled’. I know it’s pure imposition but the truth is that it anguishes me and it’s hard for me not to feel guilty for enjoying the things I experience”.

stories of frustration

“I still feel lacking at 35. I don’t have things super clear. There are days that I relax and live the day (I have a beautiful life and I feel guilty) and there are others, most of them, in which I feel like a loser. And it also makes me feel guilty. I feel like there is a dictatorship of ‘fight for your dreams’…

“I identify. I felt very strange at 30. I didn’t feel old, but I did feel like I was behind and also without coordinates where to go. Now I understand. They were coordinates and times demanded from outside, that’s why I couldn’t prioritize the things that mattered to me and I felt so bad. I regret the decisions made against me.”

Pasquinelli, with the multicolored chinstrap

“One of the things that interests me to hack with this campaign is that time is running against us women , that being old is a negative thing. Let’s see, let’s tell our stories. What did you gain over the years? What have I gained over the years?” asks Pasquinelli. Her campaign, of course, also challenges her, who fulfilled her checklist like most of us: a marriage before 30, a bachelor’s degree, a postgraduate degree and scholarships “but with a hole in the chest impossible to close.

She continues: “That moment in which you are supposed to be old is when you identify that perhaps many of the things you did you did for mandates. That you got into a relationship that made you shit because you thought the clock was running out, that you finished a career, yes, but that it left you with a tremendous void . What happens with the years is that we begin to take back our powerwe begin to free ourselves from the mandates, we begin to recognize our voice, our desires, to validate ourselves”.

This is how the so-called “old women” speak

“I’m 36…. At 32 I changed my career because I went into a crisis, I felt like a failure for not having done anything in my life (getting college, being in a relationship, doing a good job, etc). The best decision of my life, now I have a professional project, I work on my own and I am about to finish my degree … These debates bring my spirit back and take that guilt out of me that I didn’t do all of this sooner.”

“44 years old and returning to psychology from 0. Most of my life I spent fulfilling the desire of others (work, have a child) when what I always wanted was to study. Today I take charge of my desire and the truth is that I never felt so good”.

“Mandates, they are just mandates… I am 35 and I am going to start the CBC.”

The photographic exhibition was at the Recoleta Cultural Center

So Is time running against us or running for us? “Continuing to tell that the lives of women after 35 years is the Bermuda Triangle that nobody wants to reach when, in truth, it is the moment in which we get rid of violent relationships, oppressive jobs, we recognize violence and reject it, we learn to set limits It doesn’t seem casual to me”, says the creator of the campaign.

Many, in the framework of the campaign, recounted that: 35, 40 and from then on, like the first time they felt freewhat they felt confidence to say “this yes, this no”.

“There are a lot of things that have a huge value in terms of recovering the dignity. I’m not going to fight against the concept, I’m not going to say ‘it’s wrong to say old’, but ‘ok, and what is it to be old?’”, concludes Pasquinelli.

“Is it take back your territory? Is it being 40 and feeling like you’re doing what you want for the first time? Is it that we are no longer so easily fooled? Why don’t we head straight into a job where they tell us they’re going to pay us two bucks but that it’s going to give us a lot of experience? There are mailboxes that we no longer eat and that makes us dangerous . So if being old is all of that, great, let’s all be old.”

