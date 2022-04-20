“non-fatal attraction” between Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

Did you see the arrival of Ana de Armas in Hollywood? Because I do not. If they had told me, when I saw ‘El Internado’, that we were going to see the same person who ran through those corridors with a frightened face -in a single year!- as Marilyn, as a Bond girl and as Adrian Lyne’s muse I wouldn’t have believed it. But since she stole the limelight from beginners like Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis or Daniel Craig in ‘Knives Out’, her career doesn’t seem to hit the ceiling, although that leap to international fame has been torpedoed by the pandemic.

Thus, after numerous delays, ‘Deep Waters’ has ended up being released without going through theaters, directly on Prime Video (Amazon). This does not bode ill for quality in the current circumstances. But the news about this film – the half-hour snip after half-hearted tests – makes us think that this is the main reason.

Because there was a lot of desire for ‘Aguas Profundas’. And I’m not talking about an extra-cinematic reason – it’s on this shoot where Ana and Ben Affleck met, ending that relationship in a somewhat bizarre way before he returned with Jennifer Lopez. I’m talking about the return of Adrian Lyne after twenty! years without his films, since that ‘Unfaithful’ with Diane Lane and Richard Gere.

Lyne is one of the greatest exponents of that wave of erotic thrillers from the 80s-90s. His are three mythical ones: ‘Nine and a half weeks’, ‘Fatal Attraction’ and ‘An Indecent Proposal’. He was also in charge of ‘Flashdance’, ‘Jacob’s Ladder’ or that remake of ‘Lolita’. And the coincidence is that he just returned months after his colleague Paul Verhoeven returned with ‘Benedetta’ to the shamelessly slutty path that gave him such good results in ‘Basic Instinct’ or ‘Showgirls’.

As Daniel Mantilla points out in El Español, one of the strengths of ‘Aguas Profundas’ is precisely that this cinema is no longer made, that Hollywood has the most cautious look at eroticism since the two thousand. Especially in these years such a film is surprising. But there is at the same time the main problem of ‘Aguas Profundas’: that it does not finish delivering. Inevitably we can make a comparison with a fuck, and say that nobody cums in ‘Deep Water’. And that in the (misnamed) preliminaries there is more inertia than desire.

We are not just talking about the lack of sex and less demure moments, which also have an influence. I wish the sensuality in ‘Before I Ever Met You’ by Banks, the main theme of the movie, would stick. It’s just that there’s a hilarious movie here, and perhaps a future “director’s cut” that includes the half-hour snip will be (the scissor is noticeable for miles in several scenes). But what comes to us is a film that we recommend if you were blown away by ‘Fatal Attraction’, but that is light years away.

It is not, of course, due to a casting error: we confirm again that the Ben Affleck majete-on-the-outside-shady-on-the-inside of ‘Gone Girl’ is the best Ben Affleck. And the Ana de Armas thing is incredible, eating up the screen every time she comes out just with looks or the way she shoots certain phrases. A pity that the character is not up to par. She seems like she doesn’t want to indulge in self-parody, and she ends up in no man’s land.

‘Deep Waters’ is much better the less it is taken seriously and the more it indulges in hooliganism, and that is why sequences like the one with the stairs, dinner with the first boy, or some encounters with Jacob Elordi (curious see Nate Jacobs from ‘Euphoria’ in this situation) and Finn Wittrock. It works worse when it approaches the “high” thriller, staying on the conventional and somewhat boring thriller. To solve a silly afternoon, it’s great, but it feels like a missed opportunity because you won’t wear it again beyond that. And Adrian Lyne had the ingredients here (among them, his own return) to achieve a little classic of Hollywood mumbo jumbo, as he did at the time.