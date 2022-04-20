NJPW would be Kushida’s next destination after leaving WWE

Throughout today, April 19, the news has been known that Kushida’s contract with WWE has expired, and therefore, the 38-year-old Japanese fighter could sign with other promotions of wrestling without having to comply with the usual non-competition clause that WWE includes for fired or released talents. According to the renowned journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer media, Kushida would already have destiny after this stage in North America, and would return to New Japan Pro Wrestling in June.

Meltzer, who delved into the information that Fightful provided about Kushida’s departure, commented that his agreement with WWE expired this week, and his arrival at NJPW is very likely. The next June 12NJPW will hold the event dominionand some media already indicate that date for the possible return of Kushida to the Japanese company.

As for his departure from WWE, Kushida signed with Vince McMahon’s company in 2019, and he was expected to be one of the great NXT fighters. However, in 2021, with the change of brand image, everything turned around, and Kushida chained several defeats in a row in his last months in version 2.0 of NXT. Kushida’s last official match in WWE was at NXT Level Up on March 22. He then teamed up with fellow Jacket Time member Ikemen Jiro and was defeated by Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. In these three years in NXT, Kushida won the Cruise Championship on one occasion.

According to rumours, Kushida would thus return to NJPW, a company in which he fought between 2010 and 2019. During those nine years, Kushida experienced some of the most important and celebrated moments of her careerand it came to be done six times with the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship and in two with IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships along with his partner Alex Shelley.

