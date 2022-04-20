Nicole Kidman Participates in Newly Released Series “Roar”

Australian actress Nicole Kidman gave everything in her new role as Robina woman who ingests them to preserve her memories.

The character is part of the new series “Roar”, created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, in which the cast and production team is made up of women and tells the story of several of them, in difficulties of daily life, but placed in extraordinary situations.

“Eating pictures is the strangest feelingthe first time I did it I was like, ‘This is like a box of chocolates,'” laughs Nicole Kidman, according to Apple TV+ production notes.

“I ate those pictures and got a rash around my face, there were two types and one was rice paper, it really tasted like paper but it was actually the most delicious and I ate so many that I thought maybe I had gone too far away and I had this big rash all over my face,” she recalls.

The 54-year-old actress participates in one of the eight episodes of the series recently released on Apple TV + and its story is that of a woman who has a son in college and believes that her stage as a mother is in decline, when suddenly they announce that she suffers from dementia, that is to say that she will lose her memory little by little , this triggers the rare disorder.

In addition to this story, there is the story of a single woman who enters into a relationship with a duck and another who is literally put on a trophy shelf by her husband.

The idea, according to the creator, is to talk about the different situations that are experienced in reality brought to a kind of magical realism.

For Kidman, sharing a message of feminism was her motivationin addition to the fact that she feels attached to the character because she loves photography and because it is set in her native Australia.

“I really wanted to put my support, there is a point in your career where you can say: ‘I have the opportunity to do things, I don’t have to be the star, but I can be a support person so that other people can shine’ and That was the basis of my decision.”

(With information from El Universal)

