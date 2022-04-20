Nicole Kidman and the most flattering feathered dress

The 20 dresses that will be a trend in 2022

Finding the ideal guest dress is a challenge every season. There are not a few requirements that must be met: that it includes some of the trends that fashion experts agree on, bets on flattering silhouettes for all bodies and ages, and has that fair dose of timelessness that makes it age gracefully. Three requirements that meet the design that has worn Nicole Kidman at the presentation of her latest work and that has a detail that makes it the guest dress that favors all ages: feathers.

The Australian actress attended the premiere of The Northman, along with the rest of the cast and her husband, Keith Urban, at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. A date in which she wore a bespoke Prada design that incorporates some of the elements that defined the fall-winter 2022 collection of the house Italian.

Nicole walked the red carpet wearing a lime dress with a straight silhouette and long sleeves, with mesh fabric embellished with sequins and rhinestones on the skirt and salmon-colored feather detail on the sleeves, also present on Prada’s coats for this season .

Prada Fall-Winter 2022 Collection. IMAXTREE.COM

The actress completed look created by her stylist, Julia von Boehm, with a bag metallic and Orlov jewels. your bet beauty crowned an outstanding appearance: a messy low bun with an undulating strand framing the face and makeup in natural tones with coral-colored lips as the main protagonists.

An look with which Nicole Kidman confirms that the feathers are that detail to take into account for the guest outfits this spring-summer. They have become great protagonists of the street styleadorning the bottoms of blouses and pants, and now also come to guest dresses.

If Prada bets on them to adorn the sleeves of this tailored dress, Valentino claims its importance by crowning the bottom of its skirt and sleeves, and Saint Laurent makes them the protagonists of the neckline. Undoubtedly, the detail that sophisticates and gives a clearly festive air to the proposals of the firms for the event season.

And Nicole Kidman has confirmed that it is the detail that feels good at any age and that promises to make you shine and score points in the ranking of the best dressed at any wedding or party.

