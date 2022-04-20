Nicolas Cage was ‘terrified’ to play himself in his new movie
Not even Nicolas Cage could imagine himself playing the real Nicolas Cage at the cinema. But that is exactly the original idea that she finally accepted to film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (The unbearable weight of massive talent). And in the international premiere at the festival of SXSW -the film will have its official debut in US theaters on April 22- he spoke about the amazing curiosity of filming the story of a character that his fans admire so much: himself.
-How special was it to premiere at a film festival like South By Southwest?-
“In SXSW everything sounds good, both movies and music and video games. It is a festival where all the creative arts are taken into account and it is the style of the public that I also want to continue surprising, entertaining more and more”.
-However… isn’t it true that you had refused four times to film this new film production based on the real Nicholas Cage?-
“It’s true… I was terrified because you always try to hide behind a character without trying to see that it’s me. And in this case I also have to say that it’s not me either because it’s an interpretation of Tom Gormican, the writer and director. It is the interpretation that he has about my aura that he saw in the cinema.”
– And how is it that they wrote a script about Nicolas Cage without Nicolas Cage accepting? –
“It is interesting that they did it without me knowing anything and the first time they proposed it to me I said that I did not intend to do it. I wasn’t interested in playing myself in the movies and said get someone else. But after, Tom He wrote me a very interesting letter, very enthusiastic, where I realized that he was also not interested in making fun of me as if it were a TV sketch. He really was interested in the work from the beginning of my career, to show it again. And I realized that he was a very intelligent person, that the proposal was serious. And he ended up liking the idea of playing a younger version of me as well.”
-The biggest difference between the Nicolas Cage shown in the cinema and the true but true Nicolas Cage?-
“The film version shows a Nick that he needs to spend more time with his children and there is no in-universe version where Nicolas Cage do not want to spend more time with your children. Family is always first. That is my priority. But in the cinema they wanted to show that there was an evolution in this Nick who decides that her career is no longer so important and wants to spend more time with her daughter. And I don’t have any daughter in reality, I have two sons (and one to come). But it’s great, because it’s also a good way to tell a story, while allowing me to keep the fiction of this Nicolas Cage what they imagined.”
-And beyond the cinema… how similar is the real Nicolas Cage to the Nicolas Cage imagined by your fans who imitate you so much on the Internet?-
“The magnification with such fascination of imitations on the Internet has to do with the acting style that I also intentionally chose to explore a certain dynamic of cinema that perhaps seems to be surreal or abstract. And the media are the ones that also chained me to a couple of events in my personal life throughout 42 years and it is what people end up perceiving as an individual, when in reality my life is quite boring. And to the disappointment of many people, I am quite normal.
-With the cinema they also show different stages of the true Nicolas Cage?-
“The young man Nick I love it. I named it as Nikki, although originally it was going to be the young Nic Cage and just plain Nic Cage. And luckily I’m not the Nick Cage of the years 90. I’m glad I’m not that kind of person anymore, although it was fun to recreate it.”
-And in what stage of life is the current Nicolas Cage?-
“Today I hope to return to the dramatic roots, returning to independent cinema. It is what I want to do. But with this film I also thought of Tony Curtis, when he was so successful doing a bit of comedy in addition to dramas. And in that sense, I appreciate that they gave me this opportunity.”
-Do you still have any style of cinema that you would like to star in?
“Well, I’ve never acted in musicals and it’s something I’d like to try, yes.”
-Does the passion for acting remain as it was at the beginning?-
“I started in this when I was 15 years old. And after 42 years it is extraordinary to find something totally new like this film production. I feel like I did a little bit of everything, but I’ve never done anything like that before.”
In a comedy where Nicolas Cage plays a real Nicolas Cage of fiction, with the long English title “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”he also becomes a real hero, helping the government of the USAto catch one of his most dangerous admirers, a multimillionaire Latin drug trafficker (played by Chilean Peter Pascal) who pays him a million dollars to perform on his birthday.
-Did they let you add any idea of the real Nicolas Cage about the real Nicolas Cage?-
“Yes, yes, I wanted to add my own, like when Bugs Bunny kisses everyone in the cartoons… it occurred to me that Nic could kiss Nic (laughs), although it wasn’t in the script. And it was fun, although the idea did not sound in the midst of a pandemic either.
-And how do you expect people to react when they see Nicolas Cage in the cinema as Nicolas Cage?-
“It excites me to imagine the public laughing. The story is unique, it goes through all kinds of twists and turns and it is something not at all common in a film production. I’m sure they will like it…even if they don’t like Nicolas Cage”.