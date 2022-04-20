Nicolas Cage was ‘terrified’ to play himself in his new movie

Not even Nicolas Cage could imagine himself playing the real Nicolas Cage at the cinema. But that is exactly the original idea that she finally accepted to film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (The unbearable weight of massive talent). And in the international premiere at the festival of SXSW -the film will have its official debut in US theaters on April 22- he spoke about the amazing curiosity of filming the story of a character that his fans admire so much: himself.

-How special was it to premiere at a film festival like South By Southwest?-

“In SXSW everything sounds good, both movies and music and video games. It is a festival where all the creative arts are taken into account and it is the style of the public that I also want to continue surprising, entertaining more and more”.

-However… isn’t it true that you had refused four times to film this new film production based on the real Nicholas Cage?-

“It’s true… I was terrified because you always try to hide behind a character without trying to see that it’s me. And in this case I also have to say that it’s not me either because it’s an interpretation of Tom Gormican, the writer and director. It is the interpretation that he has about my aura that he saw in the cinema.”

– And how is it that they wrote a script about Nicolas Cage without Nicolas Cage accepting? –

“It is interesting that they did it without me knowing anything and the first time they proposed it to me I said that I did not intend to do it. I wasn’t interested in playing myself in the movies and said get someone else. But after, Tom He wrote me a very interesting letter, very enthusiastic, where I realized that he was also not interested in making fun of me as if it were a TV sketch. He really was interested in the work from the beginning of my career, to show it again. And I realized that he was a very intelligent person, that the proposal was serious. And he ended up liking the idea of ​​playing a younger version of me as well.”