Nicolas Cage reveals why he refused to participate in The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix

Nicolas Cage is one of the most beloved and respected actors in Hollywood, so much so that even Guillermo del Toro himself has praised him on a couple of occasions, declaring him one of his favorites. The 58-year-old performer has time and time again shown his talent in front of the camera, however, on a couple of occasions he made difficult decisions regarding his professional path. During an interview for People, cage talks about turning down starring roles in movies The Lord of the rings and Matrix- 87%.

Known for movies like Pig – 95%, Prisoners of the GhostlandColor Out of Space – 86%, Mom and Dad – 77%, and many more, Nicholas It has earned a very special place in the film industry, and could go much further. There was a time when she had the opportunity to be part of the cast of The Lord of the rings Y Matrixas Aragorn and Neo, respectively, roles that were ultimately given to Viggo Mortensen and Keanu Reeves. cage He talks about the conscious decision not to be part of those projects, confessing that he put his family first.

First of all…there isn’t a version of Nic Cage in reality who doesn’t want to spend time with his kids. There isn’t a version of Nic Cage that hasn’t put family first over career. I turned down The Lord of the Rings and I turned down The Matrix because I didn’t want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that’s a given. So there’s a huge disparity between that Nick Cage on Massive Talent and the Nic Cage sitting across from you right now.

Nicholas had already spoken on the subject in 2007 with MTVNewsalso mentioning their family as the main reason for preferring to stay at home:

I was offered a couple of movies, but I had good reason so I couldn’t do it. One was The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings… Both are great movies. But they were both filmed in New Zealand over a huge amount of time… I mean years. Well, The Matrix was in Australia, and The Lord of the Rings was in New Zealand. But I had family obligations, so I’m glad I stayed and had those experiences with my family. I thought what Viggo did was fantastic… I just want to think about the character of him. I don’t think about what he would have done.

But the race cage it has been more than enough to maintain his good reputation in the business. Right now he is enjoying the glory and the good reviews thanks to The Weight of Talent – 95%, a film that co-stars with Pedro Pascal and that has left everyone with a great taste in their mouths; the actor plays himself in a crazy plot; Here is the synopsis:Nicolas Cage He agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party, but he is actually a CIA informant, as the billionaire fan is a drug lord and is cast in a horror movie. Tarantino.”

According to the calendar of the local cinema chains, the weight of talent opens in Mexico on April 28. It is directed by Tom Gormican.

