Nicolas Cage reveals why he refused to be in The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix

Throughout his career Nicolas Cage has played a large number of characters, some more iconic than others. Like any star, Nicolas has turned down roles, either because they were not to his liking or because his schedule did not allow more space. Now the actor revealed that within the roles that he said there are two successful franchises: The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix.

As part of the long-awaited comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive TalentNicolas was interviewed by People. During the conversation they talked about the opportunities in the actor’s career. At that time the oscar winner recounted when he was tempted for the trilogy directed by Peter Jackson and for the science fiction story of the Wachowski sisters.

For the film of Lana and Lily WachowskiCage had been taken into account to become the star of the story, thomas andersonbetter known as Neo. The actor met with the directors, but decided not to accept. Shortly after Peter Jackson communicated with him because he wanted him for an important role, to become the dúnedain most famous, the heir to the throne of Gondor, Aragorn. In the same way as with the Matrix, the actor thanked, but he said no.

Cage playing himself for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

In his talk with People, Nicolas revealed that those roles were more than important and they could have changed his career foreverbut he rejected them for a special reason: his family. According to the actor, accepting these productions by having remote locations would have distanced him from his family, mainly from his youngest son.

“First of all, there isn’t a version of Nic Cage in reality that doesn’t want to spend time with his kids. There isn’t a version of Nic Cage that hasn’t put family first over his career. I turned down Lord of the Rings and I turned down The Matrix because I didn’t want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that’s a fact“confessed the actor.

At that time his son Weston was young, considering that, Nic did not want his son’s best moment to pass without him being present. It’s hard to believe that Cage would have become Aragorn or Neo, but it would certainly be fascinating to see on screen.

