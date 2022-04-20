Nicolas Cage reveals the strong reasons why he rejected ‘The Matrix’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’

USA.- It’s a well-researched piece of movie trivia that, before it was given to Keanu Reeves, the paper of Neo in the hit movie series The Matrix none other than the actor was offered Nicolas Cage. In a recent interview with Yahoo, the actor discussed why he turned down the role.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker