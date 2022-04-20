Nicolas Cage reveals the strong reasons why he rejected ‘The Matrix’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’

USA.- It’s a well-researched piece of movie trivia that, before it was given to Keanu Reeves, the paper of Neo in the hit movie series The Matrix none other than the actor was offered Nicolas Cage. In a recent interview with Yahoo, the actor discussed why he turned down the role.

First of all…there’s no version of Nic Cage actually that doesn’t want to spend time with his kids,” Cage said while discussing his role in the upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which sees Cage playing a fictionalized version of himself. himself who is looking for his next breakthrough role, much to the annoyance of his daughter There is no version of Nic Cage that hasn’t put family first over career. I turned down The Lord of the Rings and I turned down The Matrix because I didn’t want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that’s a fact. So there’s a huge disparity between that Nick Cage on Massive Talent and the Nic Cage sitting across from you right now.

At that time, the filming of The Matrix Y The Lord of the Rings was taking place somewhere between 1998-2000, with The Lord of the Rings infamously shooting all three movies back-to-back. For Cage, that probably would have meant being away from his eight-year-old son for some time, which is something the actor didn’t want to commit to.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is directed by Tom Gormican from a script he co-wrote with Kevin Eten. The action comedy film stars Cage, Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, and Ike Barinholtz. It is produced by Cage, Mike Nilon, Kristin Burry Kevin Turren, with Samson mucke Y kevin etten as executive producers.