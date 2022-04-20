Nicolas Cage plays a daring version of himself, and the results are surprising

In “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, Nicolas Cage plays Nick Cage, a run-down Hollywood actor who accepts the invitation of a Spanish billionaire (in the hands of Chilean Pedro Pascal) to move to his mansion in Mallorca with the purpose of celebrating his birthday.

Once there, this version of Cage begins to face increasingly tangled situations and a CIA investigation related to arms trafficking and the kidnapping of a minor, although, unlike what has happened in many of the titles in which the aforementioned movie star has participated, the style of this ingenious film – which enters the US billboard this Thursday night – leans towards comedy, without that freeing it from having strong brushstrokes of action.

In the interview that he gave to the Los Angeles Times in Spanish and that you can see here both in its written version and in a video version with subtitles in our language, Cage (the real one) talked about what this film means in his career, about his favorite works, how he fell in love with cinema, his on-set relationship with Pascal, and what would happen if he was nominated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has already awarded him one of its coveted trophies for his performance in “Leaving Las Vegas.”

Hi Nicolas. Where are you now?

I’m in a little room in New York City, in the Parkway Hotel.

I am in Long Beach, California; I know you know this place.

wow! Why are you there? Are you from Long Beach?

I am an immigrant, but have lived here close to 20 years. I know you were born in this city, but I don’t know if you lived in it for a long time.

I lived in Long Beach from the time I was born until I was 12 years old.

Oh! So, you remember the place well. Do you remember the Queen Mary?

Of course, the Queen Mary, as well as an amusement park called The Pike that was next to the pier, which I loved. It’s not there anymore, but it was a really fun place [NR: Ahora existe en una versión actualizada]. I remember CalState Long Beach, because my father taught there; we were just in the city because he was a professor at that university. I went to school there, to Tincher Elementary; I wonder if it still exists. He lived at 1857 Hackett Avenue, off Palo Verde and Atherton.

Well, not bad Long Beach. It’s still a nice place.

I think it’s a nice place. Sometimes I think that if I had stayed there everything would have been perfect, but I started moving around a lot. There is something about the way the sun bathes that area that is especially soothing.

OK, but it’s been really hot around here the last few days; It’s already starting to go down, luckily.

That is nothing to me! I live in the Mojave desert, where we get to 116, 125 degrees. It’s something else.

I have been watching your movies for a long time; I can’t say that I love all of them, but I really like several of them, so talking to you is an honor. But pronouncing “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is a bit complicated for a Latino like me; can we just call it “Massive Talent”? Because I don’t want to say “The Unbearable”…

Yeah let’s go with that [risas]. But I think the full title is very good. I make movies, and they are all like my daughters. I do not regret any; I have learned something from each of them. And this includes those that have been released directly on video, although now everything is going that way, because of the ‘streaming’, so calling them that way is simply old-fashioned.

Because I’ve done so many movies, I feel like I was always practicing, getting closer and closer to what I call my instrument, because my emotional content and imagination is now at my fingertips because of the amount of work I’ve done. That has made me better at what I do.

In that sense, I want to say that I completely disagree with the character in this movie who says ‘hey, Nick, you should be doing the movies that you used to do,’ because you’ve recently done wonderful things, like “Mandy”, “Color Out of Space” and “Willy’s Wonderland”, which I love.

I love it too! I tell you something: “Massive Talent”, “Pig”, “Mandy”, “Colour Out of Space”, “Joe”, “Bad Lieutenant [Port of New Orleans]”, “Mom and Dad” and “The Trust” have allowed me to work with many people, and have been some of the best work I’ve ever done. I put them on the same level as the films I made in the first thirty years of my career.

Another scene from the premiere tape. (Katalyn Vermes)

In “Massive Talent”, you play a guy who is not really you, even though he has made the same movies as you, with the same titles; and even though it’s based on events in your life, he portrays you as a guy who was a movie star and isn’t anymore. Even when you’re still working and making great movies in real life, what do you think this one can do for you? Because as good as they are, movies like “Pig” are not for everyone. This one, on the other hand, presents an interesting combination: it is an art film, it has action scenes, it is extremely funny, it is accessible but intelligent… How do you feel about it?

I feel wonderful. Somehow along the way, Hollywood seemed to forget that I’ve done a lot of comedies. I was in “Raising Arizona”, “Honeymoon in Vegas”, “Moonstruck” and “It Could Happen to You”, but all of a sudden, they stopped offering me jobs like that. Therefore, I was excited to return to them, as I have enjoyed doing them in the past; and if there is any resemblance to the so-called ‘Nick Cage’ in terms of my own life and the one you see in this movie, it has to do with my sense of humor.

I like to make jokes at home, I like to fool around, I like my wife and children to laugh, and I was grateful to be able to put that on camera again. It had been a long time since the last time I did it. But I’ll tell you this: I saw the movie with a live audience for the first time at the South By Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, and the energy in that room was electric; everyone was having a good time, I was laughing, Pedro [Pascal] he was laughing and we felt happy. It was nice to be back in what I like to call ‘the church of movies’, that is, the movie theater.

The movie is so funny; It `s hilarious. It hasn’t been released yet, but people who have seen it at press shows say your performance is wonderful. Are you ready for a second Oscar?

I have no expectations about an Academy Award; I didn’t even have them with “Pig”, which is probably the best thing I’ve ever done, as well as one of my favorites. If I had to choose three from my career, they would be “Pig”, “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Bringing Out the Dead”.

It’s better not to yearn for that kind of thing, because I like making movies because of what I call “the Super 8 thrill”; and by that, I mean the emotions I felt as a kid, in Long Beach, in the backyard of 1857 Hackett Avenue, when my dad bought me a Minolta Super 8 camera and a little editing machine and I started to make movies with my brothers.

We would go to the back of the house, I would play the characters and then I would add animation and do the editing. I didn’t do it to win prizes or get money, but because I loved making movies. And if you have those emotions on set, you’re doing something right.

In the event that you were nominated for or won an Oscar, would you be able to behave yourself at the Dolby Theatre?

[risa nerviosa] I’m not going to talk about it. He already resigned, and there is nothing more to say about it.

So let’s talk about Latinos. This isn’t the first time you’ve had a co-star from our community. You had María Conchita Alonso in “Vampire Kiss”; Penélope Cruz in “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin”; Michael Peña in “World Trade Center”; Eva Mendes twice! In “Ghostrider” and “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans”, and now you have a Chilean actor playing Spanish. You could say that every actor is different no matter where they come from, but did you feel something different when working with Pedro Pascal?

I just saw a great actor. I saw a great actress in Eva, a great actress in María Conchita Alonso, a great actor in Pedro. I don’t see it in those terms, but in terms of what we are going to do with the scene. I had significantly positive experiences with everyone you’ve named. They came fully prepared, with a depth of emotion and skill that, in Pedro’s case, had immaculate timing, just incredible when it comes to comedy. It was like jazz.

And I couldn’t have worked with a nicer man; Pedro is one of the nicest people with whom he collaborated. It’s always satisfying to work with someone who is not only a great actor, but also a decent human being.

Cage already has an extensive filmography. (Katalyn Vermes)

Looks like you two had a great time during the shoot; one of the most interesting aspects of the film is the chemistry that exists between your character and his. He feels so real, and the people at the press function I attended were going ‘awww,’ but not out of mockery, but because they were really excited by what they were seeing.

But it was real, man! What you see on screen was pretty much the same as what happened on set. Pedro and I talked about movies; he’s a movie buff, like me. He brought me Spanish horror movies and I was watching Japanese horror movies at the time, like “Cure” with [Koji] Yakusho and “The Audition”, so we exchanged recommendations, and that somehow carried over into our performances. I think what you see there is a sincere relationship between two people.

Do you remember some of the movies he recommended to you?

Yes; “REC”. There was another… excuse me, the name escapes me, but it was very good. If you talk to Pedro he will know. But I saw them; they were excellent. I have also done a good job with [el director español] Paco Heads.

I think I have time for one last question. Like I said before, the movie isn’t really trying to reproduce your life, but were there any moments where it felt weird for you?

Yes!

When you read the script, did you say: ‘Let’s try not to mention this’, because some scenes were too uncomfortable for you?

It was totally weird! It was the most uncomfortable thing I’ve ever felt making a movie. Making two versions of myself with my name in a movie has been the strangest experience that has ever happened to me. He was always on the tightrope. It was all I could do to get the film the director wanted and get the comedic results he was looking for while trying to maintain a little bit of dignity as a person named Nick Cage.

He tried to protect me a lot. One of the biggest disagreements we had was that there isn’t a version of Nick Cage that doesn’t want to spend time with his kids; I am above all a family man, family is my priority. But in this movie, the one they call Nick Cage has to grow up from being a career-obsessed narcissist to a sensitive family man. What I wanted to point out to [el director y coguionista] Tom [Gormican] is that it is not that [el personaje] is not listening to or neglecting Lilly Sheen’s character – who is amazing in the movie as my daughter – but is trying to guide her. This is more about trying to guide the one she plays as my daughter in the movie and not so much about not listening to her.