Nicolas Cage gave up on The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings

Two of the most successful sagas in cinema such as The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings could have had Nicolas Cage, but he rejected both.

Nowadays it seems crazy to reject franchises as important as Matrix Y The Lord of the rings, but before they were released, nobody knew if they were going to be a flop or an outright success. Now, Nicolas Cage reveals that he rejected both to be with his family.

“First of all… There isn’t a version of Nic Cage in reality that doesn’t want to spend time with his kids. There isn’t a version of Nic Cage that hasn’t put family first over career. I turned down The Lord of the Rings and I turned down The Matrix because I didn’t want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that’s a given. So there’s a huge disparity between that Nick Cage on Massive Talent and the Nicolas Cage sitting across from you right now.” revealed the actor.

What characters would you have played in those sagas?

At the interview, Nicolas Cage It does not clarify what papers they offered him. But it would have been quite interesting to see it in Matrix as NEO or Aragorn in The Lord of the rings. You have to remember that when those movies were made at the end of the 20th century, she was one of the biggest stars of Hollywood with movies like Leaving Las Vegas (nineteen ninety five), The rock (nineteen ninety six), with Air (convicts in the air) (1997), Face to face (1997), murder in 8mm (1999) and 60 seconds (2000).

Now, Nicolas Cage will premiere The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent which is a very funny film where he makes a great review of his entire film career. But even though he plays himself, the character is a parody of the person and they are not exactly the same.