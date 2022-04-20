Nicolas Cage explained why he did not want to participate in The Matrix or The Lord of the Rings

In a parallel world, Nicolas Cage would not only be the star movies like Counterface, Con Air, Pig either Ghost Riderbut would also have franchises like The Matrix Y The Lord of the rings on your resume.

But unfortunately that is not our reality and in the world that we have to endure day by day, Nicolas Cage never participated in the science fiction saga created by the Wachowski Sisters nor did he transport us to Middle Earth courtesy of the adaptations of the books of JRR Tolkien.

In this sense, one should not expect The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Include references to those films in your ode to Cage’s career, even if at the core of your proposal is a fictionalized version of the actor. However, although we probably won’t see a recreation of The Matrix with Cage and Pedro Pascal, the promotion of that film served so that the actor of The legend of the lost treasure reveal why he did not want to participate in those mentioned franchises.

When asked if at any time in his life he has privileged his work over his family as his counterpart from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage was emphatic in his table of priorities and assured that he rejected The Matrix Y The Lord of the rings precisely so as not to distance themselves from their loved ones.

“First of all, there isn’t a version of Nic Cage in reality that doesn’t want to spend time with his kids,” the actor told People. “There isn’t a version of Nic Cage that didn’t put family first over career. I turned down The Lord of the Rings and I turned down The Matrix because I didn’t want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years. because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that’s a fact.”

That is to say, Cage maintains that he did not move away from The Matrix Y The Lord of the rings for script issues, interests or abilities, but it would have all been because of the extensive filming times of those tapes outside the United States.

Cage currently has two children and will soon add another member to his family, so it may not be wise to dream that the actor will finally be part of the world of The Lord of the rings in the new Amazon series, but who knows, maybe one day we may see Nic Cage in that franchise or another eventual installment of The Matrix.