Nicolas Cage confessed that he rejected two huge franchises

Nicolas Cage is in a good professional moment thanks to films like Pig or the imminent The Weight of Talent where he personifies himself in a dramatic economic situation that leads him to accept any type of job and ends up crossing paths with a very dangerous follower. The career of this actor is full of hits and misses but there is something that is undeniable: Nicolas Cage will never go unnoticed.

Now the interpreter Leaving Las Vegas, for which he won an Oscar, admitted that he rejected important roles in two franchises that over time became true classics of the seventh art and that even to date remain in force with sequels or spin-offs that do not let us forget for what are substantiated We are talking about The Matrix Y The Lord of the rings.

Two surprising refusals

Nicolas Cage admitted: “There isn’t a version of Nic Cage in reality that doesn’t want to spend time with his kids. There isn’t a version that hasn’t put family first over career. I turned down The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix because he didn’t want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because he needed to be home with my son Weston, that’s a fact. So there’s a huge disparity between that Nick Cage on Massive Talent and the Nicolas Cage sitting across from you right now.”.

In his statements, the actor does not say what roles he was offered in these sagas, but one can guess that in Matrix he would have had to play Neo, The Chosen One, while in The Lord of the rings could have been tempted to personify the king of humans: Aragorn. Sure, back then Nic Cage was riding the crest of a wave with Leaving Las Vegas, La Roca, Con Air, Contracara, 8MM Y 60 seconds.

doNicolas Cage would have made these franchises an even more popular phenomenon than they were? That question will never have an answer, but the truth is that both Keanu Reeves as Neo and Viggo Mortensen in the skin of Aragorn they made their characters heroes who transcended within the film industry to become icons of contemporary pop culture.