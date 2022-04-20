Nicki Minaj premieres the video for ‘We Go Up’ with Fivio Foreign | Music

Nicki Minaj has released a new video clip accompanied by the rapper Fivio Foreign. The video is for the song he released last month, We Go Up. A rap song that treats both of them as the queen and king of New York City, while surrounded by money and having a lot of power.

The video clip follows in the footsteps of the song showing a Nicki Minaj surrounded by luxuries, driving a private jet. Dressed in pink and with a confident attitude, we can see the artist surrounded by New Yorkers and in the middle of a car race. The video is a homage to his hometownNew York.

Nicki Minaj fans have always been very willing to take their favorite rapper to the top of any hit list. For this reason, the artist herself joked with her fans on her social networks about delay the release of your album if the video of We Go Up I had no recognition. A “threat” that worked among his followers, since they did not forget the video clip, getting more than a million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

If y’all don’t do what needs to be done with the #WeGoUpVideo I will significantly and I DO mean significantly…delay the…the…the…oh what’s the word…oh! the album. That’s right. *sighs* the album *devil wears Prada Meryl Streep voice*. 🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 19, 2022

We Go Up will not be part of the next album of Nicki Minaj, since it was only a surprise for her fans. Last February she assured in The Late Late Show that he is still working on his new job, but that it will be released in 2022. In New Music Dailyan Apple Music show 1, talked about having many surprises prepared for their fans before the premiere of his new album and one of them is this song that he has released.

In 2022, he also released two very powerful tracks: Business Y Do We Do A Problem? with Lil Baby. This last song was the first preview of her next album. A powerful song that became one of the best rap songs so far this year. To show how good she was, Nicki Minaj surprised with a nine-minute video clip, where she demonstrated her acting skills.