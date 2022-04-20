Launched on November 10, 2020, Xbox Series S is one of the new Microsoft consoles that occupies the role of sister to the most powerful console on the market to date, the Xbox Series X. Although, even being a lower range, Series S more than meets what the jump to the new generation meanswithout falling far behind what the Series X offers. Although, with the lack of Xbox Series X stock that is expected to last until at least 2023now is a good time to take the leap, since we have a new low price of the Xbox Series S.

With an irrefutable sales success that continues to increase from the very day of its launch, the Xbox Series S can now be purchased at Amazon Spain for € 279.99. A more than incredible price for a console that offers us so much and allows us to make the generation jump in the most economical way possible. Thanks to this new low price of the Xbox Series S, we are saving €20 thanks to the 7% discount. We also remind you that you can make your purchase even more accessible by financing the console over 10 months, which means €29.23 per month.

In addition to being 50% smaller and fully digital, Xbox Series S is not far behind in power as it provides all its players with certain novelties of the new generation such as faster loading times, the use of Ray Tracing, HDR or title playback up to 1440p and 120 FPS per second. Ready to take the leap?