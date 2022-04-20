Netflix subscribers drop for the first time in a decade; stocks crash

Reuters.- Global streaming giant Netflix Inc. reported on Tuesday a subscriber loss for the first time in more than a decade and predicted further contraction in the second quartera rare setback for a company that has been a reliable growth engine for investors.

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarterfalling well short of his modest predictions that he would add 2.5 million subscribers.

His decision in early March to suspend the service in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine meant the loss of 700,000 users. Shares of the company slumped 24% in after-market trading.

Netflix’s poor results hit other video-related stocks like Roku, which fell more than 6%; Walt Disney, almost 4% and Warner Bros Discovery, 2%.

Netflix, which currently has 221.6 million subscribers, had recorded its last customer loss in October 2011.

Netflix offered a grim prediction for the next quarter, forecasting it would lose 2 million subscribers.despite the return of long-awaited series such as stranger things Y Ozarks and the movie debut The Gray Manstarring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Wall Street targeted 227 million customers for the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

First quarter revenue grew 10% to $7.87 billion, slightly below Wall Street forecasts of $7.93 billion. Net earnings per share was $3.53.

“The sheer number of households sharing accounts, combined with competition, is creating revenue headwinds to the upside,” Netflix said, explaining difficulties in capturing new customers.

The streaming service was expected to see slowing growth, amid intense competition from Amazon.com, Walt Disney Co, the newly formed Warner Bros Discovery Inc and deep-pocketed newcomers like Apple Inc.

Streaming services spent $50 billion on new content last year, in an attempt to attract or retain subscribers, according to researcher Ampere Analysis. This represents an increase of 50% compared to 2019.

As growth slows in mature markets like the United States, Netflix is ​​increasingly focusing on other parts of the world and investing in local language content.

