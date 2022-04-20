Netflix shares plunge 24%

The global streaming giant Netflix Inc. NFLX.O reported Tuesday of a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted further contraction in the second quarter, a rare setback for a company that has been a reliable growth engine for investors.

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its modest prediction that it would add 2.5 million subscribers.

Its decision in early March to suspend the service in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine meant the loss of 700,000 users. Shares of the company slumped 24% in after-market trading.

Netflix’s poor results hit other video-related stocks like Roku ROKU.O, which fell more than 6%; Walt Disney DIS.N, almost 4% and Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O, 2%.

Netflix, which currently has 221.6 million subscribers, had recorded its last customer loss in October 2011.

Netflix offered a grim prediction for the coming quarter, predicting it would lose 2 million subscribers, despite the return of long-awaited series like “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” and the debut of the film “The Gray Man,” starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Wall Street was targeting 227 million customers for the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

First-quarter revenue grew 10% to $7.87 billion, slightly below Wall Street’s forecast of $7.93 billion. Net earnings per share was $3.53.

“The large number of households sharing accounts, combined with competition, is creating headwinds to the upside of revenue,” Netflix said, explaining difficulties in capturing new customers.

The streaming service was expected to see slowing growth, amid intense competition from Amazon.com AMZN.O, Walt Disney Co DIS.N, newly created Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD.O and deep-pocketed newcomers. as Apple Inc AAPL.O.

Streaming services spent $50 billion on new content last year in an attempt to attract or retain subscribers, according to researcher Ampere Analysis. This represents an increase of 50% compared to 2019.

As growth slows in mature markets like the United States, Netflix is ​​increasingly focusing on other parts of the world and investing in local language content.