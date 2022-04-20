Netflix shares plunge 24% on loss of subscribers; first time in a decade

The global streaming giant Netflix reported on Tuesday a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted further contraction in the second quarter, a rare setback for a company that has been a reliable growth engine for investors.

Netflix lost 200 thousand subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of his modest predictions that he would add 2.5 million subscribers.

His decision in early March to suspend service in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine it meant the loss of 700 thousand users. Shares of the company plunged 24% in after-market trading.

Netflix’s poor results hit other video-related stocks like Roku, which fell more than 6%; Walt Disney, almost 4% and Warner Bros Discovery, 2%.

Netflix, which currently has 221.6 million subscribers, it had recorded its last customer loss in October 2011.

Netflix offered a gloomy prediction for the next quarter, predicting it would lose 2 million subscribers, despite the return of long-awaited series like “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” and the debut of the movie “The Gray Man,” starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Wall Street was targeting 227 million customers for the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

First-quarter revenue grew 10% to $7.87 billion, slightly below Wall Street’s forecast of $7.93 billion. Net earnings per share was $3.53.

“The large number of households sharing accounts, combined with competition, it’s creating headwinds to the upside of revenue,” Netflix said, explaining the difficulties in capturing new customers.

The service was expected to streaming recorded a slowdown in growth, in a context of intense competition from Amazon.com, Walt Disney Companythe newly created Warner Bros Discovery Inc. and newcomers with lots of money like Apple Inc.

Streaming services spent $50 billion on new content last year, in an attempt to attract or retain subscribers, according to researcher Ampere Analysis. This represents an increase of 50% compared to 2019.

As growth slows in mature markets like the United States, Netflix is ​​increasingly focusing on other parts of the world and invest in content in local languages.

