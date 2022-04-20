Netflix loses 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter — shares plunge 24%

Netflix on Tuesday reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter of 2022, falling well short of its prediction that it would add 2.5 million.











The popular streaming service, which currently has 221.6 million subscribers, had recorded its last customer loss in October 2011.

Additionally, Netflix offered a gloomy prediction for the coming quarter, forecasting that it would lose 2 million subscribers; this despite the return of popular shows like “Stranger Things” and “Ozark,” as well as the debut of the movie “The Gray Man,” starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Wall Street was targeting 227 million customers for the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Netflix’s decision in early March to suspend the service in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine meant the loss of 700,000 users. Shares of the company slumped 24% in after-market trading.

Netflix’s poor results also hit other streaming-related stocks like Roku, down more than 6%; Walt Disney, almost 4% and Warner Bros Discovery with 2%.

Netflix’s first-quarter revenue grew 10% to $7.87 billion, slightly below Wall Street’s forecast of $7.93 billion. Net earnings per share was $3.53.

The growing number of rival streaming services is one of the main challenges for Netflix to maintain and gain subscribers.

Netflix was expected to see slowing growth amid intense competition from other streaming services from companies including Amazon, Walt Disney Co, the newly created Warner Bros Discovery Inc and Apple.

“The sheer number of households sharing accounts, combined with competition, is creating revenue headwinds to the upside,” Netflix said, explaining difficulties in capturing new customers.

The streaming giant recently announced a new feature that will prevent its users from sharing passwords and login information without extra payment; this because it seeks to maximize the income of the users it already has. Currently, Netflix estimates that up to 100 million households use the service through shared passwords.

Streaming services spent $50bn on new content last year in an attempt to attract or retain subscribers, according to researcher Ampere Analysis. This represents an increase of 50% compared to 2019.

As growth slows in mature markets like the United States, Netflix is ​​increasingly focusing on other parts of the world and investing in local language content.

With information from Reuters.

