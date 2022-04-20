Netflix loses 200 thousand subscribers for the first time in more than a decade

The streaming platform, Netflix, announced this Tuesday the loss of a large number of subscribers not seen for more than a decade, a rare situation for the company that represents a reliable growth engine for investors.

netflix lost 200 thousand subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its modest predictions that it would add 2.5 million subscribers.

Following the decision made by the company in early March suspend service in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine meant the loss of 700 thousand users hence the company’s stock plummeted 24 percent in post-market operations.

Netflix’s poor results hit other video-related stocks like Roku ROKU.Owhich fell more than 6 percent; Walt Disney DIS.N, nearly 4 percent and Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O2 percent.

Netflix, which currently has 221.6 million subscribers, had recorded its last customer loss in October 2011.

Netflix offered a gloomy prediction for the next quarter, forecasting it would lose 2 million subscribersdespite the return of long-awaited series such as stranger things Y Ozarks and the movie debut The Gray Manstarring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

First-quarter revenue grew 10 percent to $7.87 billion, slightly below Wall Street’s forecast of $7.93 billion. Net earnings per share was $3.53.

“The large number of households that share accounts, combined with competitionit’s creating headwinds to the upside of revenue,” Netflix said, explaining the difficulties in capturing new customers.

The streaming service was expected to see slower growth, against a backdrop of intense competition from Amazon, waltdisneythe newly created Warner Bros Discovery Inc.and newcomers with a lot of money like Apple Inc..

Streaming services spent $50 billion in new content last year, in an attempt to attract or retain subscribers, according to researcher Ampere Analysis. This represents an increase of 50 percent compared to 2019.

As growth slows in mature markets like the United States, Netflix is ​​increasingly focusing on other parts of the world and investing in local language content.

