Netflix is ​​losing subscriptions for the first time in a decade

According to a recent Deloitte survey, subscriber inflation in the United States has reached 37 percent, with consumers canceling their services due to cost issues and a lack of new content.

For Raj Shah, an analyst at the digital consulting firm Publicis Sapient, this behavior was not surprising. “One-time visits like ‘Bridgerton’ aren’t enough to keep subscribers in touch,” he said in an email. “You’re going to need a series of timely, beloved and mandatory programs to attract and keep customers.”

In the earnings interview, Ted Sarandos, another co-CEO, cited the new season of “Stranger Things” and the latest installment of “Ozark” as must-see content along with movies like sequel “Knives Out” and “The Gray Man.” , an action movie. Directed by the filmmakers behind “The Avengers,” starring Ryan Gosling.

The company lost 600,000 subscribers in the US and Canada, which is mainly due to the latest price increase. Asia was the only region to show growth, with Japan, India and the Philippines adding subscribers.

The company said it intends to start growing its revenue by improving everything on Netflix, specifically “the quality of our programming and recommendations, which our members value most.” The company also said it would “double down on story development and creative excellence” and highlighted recent successes, including two shows produced by Shonda Rhimes: the second season of “Bridgerton,” which clocked in at 627 million hours viewed, and “Inventing Anne». with 512 million hours Watch – in addition to the family adventure film “The Adam Project” starring Ryan Reynolds, which has been watched for 233 million hours.

Regarding the product, Netflix said that the introduction of a “double like” button, which allows viewers to “express what they really like”, should help the company improve its recommendations to the consumer.

Netflix is ​​also trying to clamp down on family-to-family password sharing, a global phenomenon the company believes includes 100 million unauthorized users. To combat this, the company has started testing the solutions in three Latin American markets, with an option that allows existing members to pay for additional families.