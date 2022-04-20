Netflix is ​​also losing Voltron, negotiations started with Amazon Prime Video

The idea would be to make an unprecedented live-action version of the popular 1980s cartoon, which Netflix restarted in 2016.

After the relaunch via Netflix, the Voltron is heading for Amazon Prime Video. The idea would be to create an unprecedented live-action version of the popular 80s cartoon, which Netflix restarted in 2016. The paradox is that Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of one of the most popular films, would direct the project. popular for Netflix in 2021, “Red Notice” starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. The director would also have conceived the story, entrusting the screenplay to Ellen Shanman. At the production there is Worlds Events Production, the company that owns the ‘robot’ Voltron.

The history of Voltron

Voltron is an animated saga produced for the first time in the United States by World Events Production. It was 1983. It was made by assembling two different independent souls: Golion and Kikō kantai Dairugger XV. The first CGI sequel arrived in 1998. Then, in 2016, Dreamworks’ remake “Voltron: Legendary Defender”, also available on Netflix.

The plot

Voltron follows the exploits of five robot lion pilots, who are able to assemble into a single robot named Voltron to fight against an alien race. In the second season, the lions are replaced by the fifteen vehicles of Dairugger XV (due to the editing of the two different souls). The show was a smash hit of the 1980s.

The collapse of Netflix

The news comes in conjunction with a bad update for what are the Netflix subscriptions: in the waning phase, in the last quarter. More than two hundred thousand subscribers fewer and another 700 thousand subscriptions closed temporarily, due to the suspension of broadcasting in Russia. Is the possible acquisition by Amazon Prime Video the sign of another blow against the giant from the big red “year old”?