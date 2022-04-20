Netflix could offer economic plan and with ads

After losing 200 thousand subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, Netflix could start offering cheaper plans, but with advertising.

This occurs after more than 10 years of seeing positive numbers, since the last time they reported loss of users was in 2011.

For the above, it was indicated that the platform would go against its principles and seek to add advertising to its servicein order to give its users a cheaper subscription option.

“Those who have followed Netflix know that I have been against the complexity of advertising and am a big fan of the simplicity of subscription,” said CEO Reed Hastings.

In addition, it was already known that Netflix was seeking to optimize its profits with a regulation plan so that users do not share their passwords with people outside their homes.

It was exposed that there are more than 100 million households that share passwords, something contrary to what Netflix intends in order to sustain its business.

