Nensi Dojaka’s collection for Mytheresa • Studio magazine

Mytheresa, the Munich-based e-commerce platform, continues its project to support emerging brands: the exclusive Resort 2022 capsule collection, designed by Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka, the latest winner of the prestigious LVMH, debuts on 20 April Prize is already loved by celebrities like Zendaya. Born in 1994, Nensi Dojaka launched the brand that bears her name in 2019, after graduating from Central Saint Martins. Not long after launch, her collections arrived on Ssense.com, while Dojaka went on to produce three collections within Fashion East, London Fashion Week’s incubator project for young designers, before being invited to join by the British Fashion Council to participate in the NEWGEN project, presenting the collection for Spring Summer 2022.

For the capsule collection that debuts today on Mytheresa, Dojaka has created 60 prêt-à-porter and beachwear items that summarize the spirit of his brand, which since 2019 has carved out its space thanks to an aesthetic that owes much to fashion nineties, but with a decidedly contemporary look. Exposed seams, transparent contrasts and an intricate series of laces that hold together tops, dresses and trousers that alternate with a masculine tailoring: with his “bodywear” Dojaka puts the female body at the center of his clothes, drawing a lingerie that no longer hides under clothes but on the contrary evolves in the clothes themselves.

Wraparound party dresses, halter-neck tops and slim pants, asymmetries, tiny lengths, flirty ruffles and swimsuits and wrap skirts: the collection for Mytheresa is then enriched with splashes of color, from orange to turquoise to earth tones: «I am experimenting more and more with color in my collections and it is a very nice way to show my models in a less severe way, in a more accessible way. I love colors because they have an effect opposite to black and have their own voice, “explained the designer.

As Sarah Mower wrote on Vogue Runway reviewing Nensi Dojaka’s Spring Summer 2022 collection: “Exposing the body as a reaction to the pandemic is now a widespread trend: it means a generation’s struggle over what it means to be alive and out there, to go out together, dance and celebrate physicality after the pandemic experience, celebrating the opportunity to be young and sexy. What puts Dojaka in a leadership position is the way she declines this trend in an innovative and classy way; the intelligence with which she discovers and covers her body with her looks ». A touch that is found in the Resort 2022 capsule collection designed for Mytheresa: desire for summer and celebration of the body.