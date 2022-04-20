Neither Keanu Reeves nor Matt Ryan, this could be the new Constantine

John Constantine will return to the world of series and hand in hand with hbo max. The character that was played in the cinema for Keanu Reeves and years later by matt ryan for him arrowversewill have a new interpreter and everything seems to indicate that he would have already been chosen.

Constantine emerged in the mid-1980s, created by the great Alan Moore and drawn by Stephen Bissette. His first appearance was for The Swamp Thingin it number 37. The character gained such popularity that she later starred in her own story in the Hellblazer vignettes. John is a occult detective who is in charge of keeping all the problems between heaven and hell at bay, especially those who want to tip the scales on their side.

In 2005 John’s story jumped to the big screen Constantine, film starring Keanu Reeves. The fans did not agree with the few similarities that Reeves had with the characters, in any case the film is considered a cult movie. In 2014 it was Matt Ryan’s turn, the similarities of the Welsh actor with the character were more than well received and the series was on track, but was unexpectedly canceled. Anyway, Matt’s John was able to return for the arrowverseespecially for the massive event of Legends of Tomorrow.

Now Constantine will get another chance with a series under the wing of JJ Abrams, who coincidentally is laying the groundwork for a Justice League Dark franchise. The detail is that the famous director and producer is planning series and movies for this same universe. In the case of the paranormal detective, it will be a series with a script by Guy Bolton Y Abrams as executive producer.

Rumors suggest that the production of constantine seeks to start this year and according to the site The Illuminerdi, hbo max would have his eye on his candidate for John Constantine, this is Sope Dirisu. The British-Nigerian actor has participated in productions such as Gangs of London, humans, The Halcyon, The Huntsman: Winter’s Warthe play One Night in Miamiamong other.

the aim of The Illuminerdi usually accurate when it comes to star choices. Although Dirisu is one of those considered for the role, he does not mean that he has been chosen. Even the production has to make a selection, because the actor is not the only one who should appear on the list of candidates.

Taking into account that the series could start filming this year, probably the return of Constantine could be for him some point in 2023.

