Necaxa lives with ‘waste’ from America, Chivas, Pumas and Cruz Azul

The Clausura 2022 of Liga MX didn’t look good for them Necaxa Raysbecause the red and white squad had been armed with players discarded by other clubs, mainly from the Club America, Pumas, Chivas and one more discard of Blue Crossso the fans did not expect much from the hydro-warm set.

Alonso Escoboza, Fernando Madrigal, Tony López, Alan Medina and Nico Castillo came from the America club, a team that also ceded to Oso González, but not before going through León; Luis Quintana and Idekel Domínguez from Pumas and Alexis Peña from Cruz Azul, although their letter belongs to Chivas, a club that also rejected Dieter Villalpando due to indiscipline

Also read: Toluca: Nacho Ambriz reveals “anger” in the Red Devils dressing room

The beginning of the season was not easy at all with Pablo Guede at the helm, registering 1 win and 3 losses in the first 4 games.

“MIRACLE” In added time America won 0-1 against the rays of Necaxa, an America that is embarrassing because it was difficult for him to beat a team full of his waste. pic.twitter.com/fFtJo8DLDv — DRO (@DRODEPORTES)

April 3, 2022





It was Jaime Lozano’s turn on the bench and soon the dynamics of the team changed, which already has 5 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses, managing to get into qualifying positions for the Repechage, competing directly against the clubs that fed them with their ‘leftovers’. ‘.

Necaxa has 20 points, the same as Chivas and one point from Cruz Azul, beating Pumas and America by one point.

In the Clausura, Necaxa has already defeated Cruz Azul (1-2), Pumas (1-3) and lost against Club América (0-1), pending the match against Chivas on the last day of Clausura 2022, a duel in where they could define their ticket to the Repechage.

Also read: Cuauhtémoc Blanco would be prosecuted for illicit enrichment and procedural fraud