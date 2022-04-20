Natalie Portman Shares New Thor Poster

So that Thor does not feel the only one: Natalie Portman revealed a different version of the poster created to promote the tape Thor: Love and Thunderstarring her character in the film, Jane Foster.

Through her Instagram account, the star of films like jackie either the black swanshared the poster in which Jane Foster, known in comics as Lady Thor, is seen raising the mythical hammer of the god of thunder on a mountain.

“And you thought you were the one and only Chris Hemsworth,” Portman wrote in reference to her male counterpart.

In this film, directed by the filmmaker Taika Waititi, who already directed the acclaimed Thor: Ragnarökthe third installment of this saga, Thor finds himself in a moment of existential crisis that he must leave behind in the face of the threat posed by the appearance of Görr, the butcher of the gods, who intends to put an end to all the divine presences in the universe.

The film’s trailer, released just Monday, got more than 209 million views, ranking fourth among the most-watched trailers for Marvel movies. The first place is occupied by Spider-man: no homecomingwith 355 million views in 24 hours.

In addition to Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth, the film will feature performances by Russell Crowe as Zeus, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Vin Diesel as Groot and Chris Pratt as Star Lord, as well as the addition of Christopher Bale as Görr.Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released in theaters globally in July.