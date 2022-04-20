Natalie Portman revealed a new poster for Thor: Love and Thunder

“And you thought you were the only one.” CWith that message to Chris Hemsworth, the actor who plays Thor in the Marvel Studios movies, the actress Natalie Portman revealed a new poster of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter shared another official poster for the fourth Thor movie, but while the poster that was released with the trailer days ago, Thor Odinson appeared on a summit wielding Stormbraker, in this image Jane Foster is the center of attention and while Portman’s character lifts Mjölnir, the text above the film’s title hints that the god of thunder will not be the only hero of this film.

While Portman joined the MCU as Jane Foster in the first Thor movie, in love and thunder The actress will return with a renewed version of her role as, following a famous story from the comics, the scientist will transform into Mighty Thor.

Portman’s characterization as Mighty Thor was already presented with the first trailer for love and thunderbut this poster offers a clearer look at the heroine as well as reinforcing her importance in the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder was directed by Taika Waititi and will be released in July.