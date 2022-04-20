Natalie Portman debuted as the number 1 fan of her team

The actress is one of the owners of Angel City FC, which played its first preseason game over the weekend.

The dream came true. And to make it even more real, she dressed in the colors of her team and with a megaphone in hand, encouraged the bar that promises to make noise. Natalie Portman is one of the owners of Angel City FC that this season will debut in the United States Women’s League. In her first official pre-season game, the 2010 Oscar-winning actress was fan number 1.

Based in California, Angel City has several celebrity owners in addition to Portman. Among its founders is Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams and then a long list of investors full of famous names. Jennifer Garner, Becky G, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, and Cobi Jones. In February, it was announced that among other Christina Aguilera also added to the long list of investors. The team will play its games at Bank of California Stadium, although this cup will be local at Cal State University’s Titam Stadium in Fullerton.

The opening match for the NWSL Challenge Cup ended 1-1 against San Diego Wave Football Club. The next one will also be at home next Saturday the 26th against OL Reign. This tournament will be the prelude to the start of the season, which will be at the end of April.

The history between women’s football and the winner of the Oscar in 2010 for Black Swan (Black Swan) It has to do with one of his sons: “Seeing my son idolize players like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in the same way as Leo Messi or Karim Benzema I realized that supporting athletes could quickly make a cultural change, ”he explained in an interview in 2020, when it began to take shape.

And one of its objectives was that a large part of those who were on the club’s board of directors and contributed the capital were women. They have already announced that almost 15,000 season tickets were sold for the 2022 season. a boom. And from what was seen in the first game, he has a great bias that will encourage them.

The season will have 12 teams: in addition to the Angel City Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, Orlando Pride, Portlands Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave and Washington Spirit will participate.