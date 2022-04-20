NASA sent holographic doctors to the International Space Station – Teach Me About Science

This sounds a lot like science fiction, but it’s real, NASA sent holographic doctors to the International Space Station (ISS). That’s right, a doctor was transported to the ISS as a hologram.

In October 2021, NASA flight surgeon Dr. Josef Schmid, AEXA Aerospace CEO Fernando De La Pena Llaca, and their teams were the first humans “holoported” from Earth to space, NASA said. it’s a statement.

Of course, it is not totally from the movie, however, we must recognize the growth of telemedicine. New ways of reaching people have changed and developed. “This was the first holoportation handshake from Earth in space.”

“This is a completely new way of human communication over great distances,” Schmid said. “In addition, it is a totally new form of human exploration, in which our human entity is capable of traveling outside the planet. Our physical body is not there, but our human entity is absolutely there. It doesn’t matter if the space station is traveling at 17,500 mph and constantly moving in orbit 250 miles above the Earth, the astronaut can come back three minutes or three weeks later and with the system up and running, we’ll be there at that location, live on the space station.

According to the statement, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet had a two-way conversation with live images of Schmid and De La Pena placed in the middle of the International Space Station, using the Microsoft Hololens Kinect camera and a personal computer. with customized Aexa software.

“Holotransport is a type of capture technology that allows high-quality 3D models of people to be reconstructed, compressed, and transmitted live in real time anywhere, Schmid explained. When combined with mixed reality displays like HoloLens, it allows users to see, hear and interact with remote participants in 3D as if they were actually present in the same physical space. Holotransport has been in use since at least 2016 by Microsoft, but this is the first use in an environment as extreme and remote as space.”

In other words, specialized image capture technology reconstructs, compresses, and transmits live 3D models of people. Attached to the HoloLens, a self-described “mixed reality headset” allows the user to hear, see and interact with the holograms. This technology has been used since 2016, but it would be the first time it had been sent into space.

“Imagine that you can bring the best instructor or the actual designer of a particularly complex technology right next to you wherever you are working on it. In addition, we will combine augmented reality with haptics. They will be able to work together on the device, like two of the best surgeons working during an operation. That way, everyone can rest easy knowing the best team is working together on a critical piece of hardware,” explains Schmid.

Holoportation and related tools could be used in future space missions, including manned trips to Mars or the Moon, where we know astronauts will face significant communication challenges and delays. After all, communication is critical, whether it’s for medical or mission support reasons, or keeping in touch with family members.