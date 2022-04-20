Mission Impossible 7 and 8 could mean the farewell of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Tom Cruise could say goodbye to his role as agent Ethan Hunt after Mission: Impossible 7 and 8.

For 26 years, soon to be said, Tom Cruise has brought to life one of the greatest action characters of all time: Ethan Hunt.

The prolific agent of the IMF has been the protagonist of the six films of Mission Impossible since 1996, when Brian De Palma premiered the first installment.

The next two installments will arrive in 2023 and 2024after the successive delays derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, Mission Impossible 7 managed to finish filming in 2021, after multiple problems that extended filming for more than a year.

But Tom Cruise’s time as the lead in the Mission: Impossible franchise could be about to end.

Variety suggests that Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 will be Cruise’s swan song in the role he has retained for more than a quarter of a century..

Despite his 59 years, Tom Cruise continues to give everything on the set, whether it’s piloting helicopters or doing risk scenes himself.

Neither paramountnor the manager Christopher McQuarrie Not even Tom Cruise himself has confirmed or denied that Mission: Impossible 8 is going to be the last time we see Ethan Hunt on the big screen.

The question also opens about what will be in the future of the Mission Impossible franchise beyond Tom Cruise. The character could pass on to other actors, as happens with James Bond, or a new agent could arrive to take on new missions, if he decides to accept them.

Today, Mission: Impossible and Tom Cruise go hand in hand and are a whole. The thing will depend on how they want to close the story of Ethan Hunt, something that we do not know due to the secrecy that there is about Mission Impossible 7 and 8.

Do you think Tom Cruise is ready to say goodbye to one of his most famous characters?