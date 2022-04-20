Minecraft Dungeons celebrates the arrival of its Luminous Night update

We get an interesting message again related to one of the most outstanding video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about minecraft dungeons.

In the text, we can learn the details that celebrate the arrival of the update 1.14.1.0known as luminous night. It was released today, April 20, and this is what was shared:

We hope you can stay up until the wee hours of the morning, because Luminous Night, Minecraft Dungeons’ second (and possibly darkest) seasonal adventure, launches on April 20 with a round of luminescent features. Explore the Tower at night, filled with fresh new floors featuring everything from mysterious murals and puzzling puzzles to the Forest Fire, a fiery foe that can get too hot for even the most seasoned adventurers! Be careful, as he prefers his opponents to be well done!

Some original tweaks and fixes have also been added and detailed on the official website.

