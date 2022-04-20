Millions of people share their Netflix account and the company wants to end that

Editorial: Netflix / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Although Netflix is ​​so popular that it can be considered synonymous with streaming services, the reality is that the company is having a hard time since, for the first time in 10 years, it lost more subscribers than it gained. The company believes that one of the culprits for this is millions sharing their account and plans measures to share this.

In a recent financial report, Netflix revealed that of the 222 million households that have Netflix, 100 million share their account with people outside of their household. This means that approximately a third of households that use Netflix in the world do not pay for the service.

In its statement, Netflix noted that it sees these 100 million households using Netflix without paying for it as a growth opportunity. Of course, they also acknowledge that they created confusion about with whom and how Netflix users can share their accounts.

“This is a great opportunity as these households already watch Netflix and enjoy our service. Sharing has probably contributed to our growth by getting more people to use and enjoy Netflix. And we’ve always tried to make it easy to share within a member’s home, with features like profiles and multicasting. Although they have been very popular, they have created confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared with other households,” the company said in its statement.

Later, Netflix said it is looking for ways to monetize these users in some way. So it seems that the end of the era where you could share your account with family members living in another household or with friends is nearing its end.

A pilot program already seeks to end shared accounts

We remind you that a few weeks ago Netflix started a pilot program with this objective. In it, the company invites its users to pay an additional charge to add people outside their household to their Netflix plan.

The idea of ​​this is that the charge is less than what a full subscription costs. In this way, Netflix will generate revenue from the millions of households that use shared accounts. This while waiting for users to be willing to shell out a little money instead of canceling.

This pilot program is currently being tested in parts of Latin America. Its success in this region will depend on whether Netlfix implements it worldwide or if it looks for other alternatives to cure this headache.

And you, what do you think about it? Will you still use Netflix if the company forbids you to share your password? Tell us in the comments.

